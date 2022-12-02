ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022: Switzerland beats Serbia to advance out of Group G with Brazil

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZI5E_0jVaSV4s00

Switzerland snagged the second spot in Group G with a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday.

All five of the game’s goals came in the first 50 minutes of the game. Thanks to a win over Cameroon in the group stage opener, Switzerland needed either a win or a tie to advance to the knockout rounds unless Cameroon beat Brazil and edged ahead on goal difference. It didn’t, though Cameroon did win 1-0 as Brazil put out a second-string starting lineup knowing that a tie was enough to win the group.

Switzerland scored first before Serbia scored twice in less than 10 minutes to briefly take a 2-1 lead. That was a vital lead for the Serbs; they had to win to have any chance of advancing.

So did Cameroon. After an incredible comeback to tie Serbia in its second game, Cameroon had a chance to advance to the knockout rounds on four points with some help from Serbia. Alas, that help never happened.

The winning goal for Cameroon came from Vincent Aboubakar in added time. He took his shirt off in jubilation after scoring the goal and apparently briefly forgot that he had already received a yellow card. The mandatory card for the shirt removal meant a red and Aboubakar got sent off.

According to Opta, Aboubakar is the first player to score a goal and be sent off in a World Cup game since 2006 when Zinedine Zidane was sent off for his infamous headbutt in the World Cup final.

Switzerland tied Serbia just before halftime on a fantastic goal by Breel Embolo. The Swiss then took the lead less than three minutes into the second half on Remo Freuler’s strike.

Serbia seemed to tire over the final 30 minutes of the game as they were far more dangerous in the first half than they were in the second when they needed to chase the game. The four goals scored in the first half were the most first-half goals in a World Cup game since 1998.

Switzerland will play Portugal on Tuesday in the Round of 16 while Brazil plays South Korea on Monday. Brazil hopes to have Neymar and Danilo back for those games after they suffered ankle injuries in Brazil’s opening win over Serbia.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A chant of "RONALDO! RONALDO!" swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn't coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the Portugal dugout, looking glum and still...
WGAU

World Cup 2022: Portugal benches Cristiano Ronaldo, and his replacement propels them into the quarterfinals

LUSAIL, Qatar — For 18 years, society's unceasing obsession with had lifted him onto an untouchable pedestal. It sucked media and brands into his orbit. It prompted squeals and selfies from fans wherever he went. It kept him in Portugal's starting lineup amid drama and alleged crimes, and even amid , until, on Tuesday night here at the Lusail Stadium, at long last, the pedestal crumbled and Ronaldo fell.
WGAU

Ronaldo dropped as World Cup starter; young stand-in shines

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for his national team as Ronaldo's replacement and scored a hat trick to lead Portugal into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory.
WGAU

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He'd come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo's 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo's future with his national team.
WGAU

Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain

RABAT, Morocco — (AP) — Exuberant Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe on Tuesday, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national soccer team's historic victory over Spain at the World Cup. Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, making...
WGAU

Greece seeks 'win-win' deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Cabinet ministers from Greece and the U.K. discussed Greece's bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures returned from London but gave no sign the world's thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution Tuesday. Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told...
WGAU

US approves $4B sale of Abrams tanks to NATO ally Poland

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a nearly $4 billion sale of advanced tanks, other combat vehicles and a large amount of assorted weaponry to NATO ally Poland at a time of heightened security concerns because of the war in neighboring Ukraine. The State...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said. Emergency services said medics tended to 155 people on site, with 39 later taken to medical centers for further...
WGAU

German officials: 25 suspected far-right extremists detained

BERLIN — (AP) — Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state by force. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany's 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy