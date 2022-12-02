Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
Record-Herald
Local gun hunters have successful week of deer hunting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
Daily Advocate
Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
Government Technology
Clark County, Ohio Schools Commit $1M to Security Systems
(TNS) — Several local Clark County schools will receive more than $1 million for measures to improve school safety, including security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more. Tecumseh and Northeastern local school districts, the Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) and several local Catholic and Christian...
Funk Music Hall of Fame reopening in Trotwood’s Salem Mall
It's been nearly four years since the Funk Center closed its doors, but now, their permanent home will be in Trotwood’s Salem Mall, making Trotwood the Capital of Funk Music.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Record-Herald
WCHCS responds to public concerns
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington High School students and parents have expressed concerns about recent developments at the school — including a reported incident where one student physically attacked another inside a boys’ restroom while other students stood by and watched. This week, Washington Court House City...
peakofohio.com
County FAFSA Help Night is coming up
The Logan County FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Help Night will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. There will be financial aid professionals from Ohio State University, Ohio Northern University, Clark State College, Rhodes State College, and Edison State Community College to provide hands-on assistance in completing the FAFSA for students and their parents/guardians.
Record-Herald
Haddix to speak at Carnegie Library Thursday
This Thursday, Dec. 8, New York Times best-selling author, Margaret Peterson Haddix, will be making her annual trip to Carnegie Public Library to speak with the community. Haddix was born in Washington Court House and is a 1983 graduate of Miami Trace High School. “Coming back is always a great...
Most expensive homes sold in Dayton this year
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct sold home prices. We regret our error DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been an interesting year for the housing market, with lots of homes selling at exorbitant prices. While prices are dropping in several U.S. metro areas, Dayton is not among them. Here are some of […]
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police honor retirement of Kunkleman
TROY — The Troy Police Department will honor the retirement of Captain Jeff Kunkleman on Friday, Dec. 9, hosting a special celebration in appreciation of his 33-year career with the department. “It’s been my pleasure,” Kunkleman said, “and I am very thankful for the opportunity that was given to...
Record-Herald
Panthers rout Hillsboro, 50-29
The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro on a mild, rainy Tuesday night in Fayette County. Hillsboro took an early 5-4 lead, but was then outscored 46-24 the rest of the way as the Panthers rolled to a 50-29 victory. Miami Trace is now 3-0 overall, 2-0...
1017thepoint.com
MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck may have suffered an overdose. This incident remains under investigation.
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
One killed in Champaign County crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.
