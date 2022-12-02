ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Local gun hunters have successful week of deer hunting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced

DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Government Technology

Clark County, Ohio Schools Commit $1M to Security Systems

(TNS) — Several local Clark County schools will receive more than $1 million for measures to improve school safety, including security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more. Tecumseh and Northeastern local school districts, the Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) and several local Catholic and Christian...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

WCHCS responds to public concerns

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington High School students and parents have expressed concerns about recent developments at the school — including a reported incident where one student physically attacked another inside a boys’ restroom while other students stood by and watched. This week, Washington Court House City...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
peakofohio.com

County FAFSA Help Night is coming up

The Logan County FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Help Night will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. There will be financial aid professionals from Ohio State University, Ohio Northern University, Clark State College, Rhodes State College, and Edison State Community College to provide hands-on assistance in completing the FAFSA for students and their parents/guardians.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Haddix to speak at Carnegie Library Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 8, New York Times best-selling author, Margaret Peterson Haddix, will be making her annual trip to Carnegie Public Library to speak with the community. Haddix was born in Washington Court House and is a 1983 graduate of Miami Trace High School. “Coming back is always a great...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WDTN

Most expensive homes sold in Dayton this year

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct sold home prices. We regret our error DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been an interesting year for the housing market, with lots of homes selling at exorbitant prices. While prices are dropping in several U.S. metro areas, Dayton is not among them. Here are some of […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Police honor retirement of Kunkleman

TROY — The Troy Police Department will honor the retirement of Captain Jeff Kunkleman on Friday, Dec. 9, hosting a special celebration in appreciation of his 33-year career with the department. “It’s been my pleasure,” Kunkleman said, “and I am very thankful for the opportunity that was given to...
Record-Herald

Panthers rout Hillsboro, 50-29

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro on a mild, rainy Tuesday night in Fayette County. Hillsboro took an early 5-4 lead, but was then outscored 46-24 the rest of the way as the Panthers rolled to a 50-29 victory. Miami Trace is now 3-0 overall, 2-0...
HILLSBORO, OH
1017thepoint.com

MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy