Inaugural Native American Heritage Month Student and Educator Contest Winners Announced in Ceremony at Governor’s Mansion

Florida Celebrates Computer Science Education Week
Press release from Florida Department of Education. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recognized Computer Science Education Week, highlighting Florida’s commitment to providing opportunities for K-12 students to pursue computer science. The weeklong celebration spans December 5-11 and promotes mathematics, STEM, and critical thinking skills as the basis for success in computer science education. As a part of the recognition, FDOE is encouraging every Florida school to choose one hour this week for students to engage in coding activities aligned with Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards.
Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following memorandum today:. On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II who fought for our great nation.
