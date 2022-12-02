Inaugural Native American Heritage Month Student and Educator Contest Winners Announced in Ceremony at Governor’s Mansion

Press release from Florida Department of Education. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recognized Computer Science Education Week, highlighting Florida’s commitment to providing opportunities for K-12 students to pursue computer science. The weeklong celebration spans December 5-11 and promotes mathematics, STEM, and critical thinking skills as the basis for success in computer science education. As a part of the recognition, FDOE is encouraging every Florida school to choose one hour this week for students to engage in coding activities aligned with Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO