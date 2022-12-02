Read full article on original website
Fargo Firefighters respond to kitchen fire
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire near Downtown Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Avenue North at 4:13 p.m. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children but one occupant had come out and then gone back in to put the fire out.
West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo. The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday. An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in...
City of Moorhead offering multiple internship opportunities for city positions
(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is offering multiple internships across a wide variety of career paths. Moorhead is offering paid internships in city departments like... You can read all about all available internship opportunities by clicking here.
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday
(Fargo, ND) -- Slippery conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"
(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against three THC companies
(St. Paul, MN) -- Three Minnesota companies that manufacture and sell THC edibles are facing a lawsuit from the state Board of Pharmacy. The lawsuit, which involves Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, claims they sold products containing more than 50 times the legal amount of THC.
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyers
(Valley City, ND) -- Police are investigating controversial flyers about a book in the collection of the Valley City Barnes County Public Library. The president of the board of directors says authorized graphic images from the book were distributed on the flyer claiming the flyer was created by the library.
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
MN Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers, retailers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against some Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers and retailers.According to the pharmacy board, the lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants as Northland Vapor Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Bemidji LLC and Wonky Confections LLC. The lawsuit accused them of manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are "50 times the allowable levels" and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children, like Northland Vapor's Death by Gummy Bears product. The lawsuit...
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
Man found on railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man found over a bridge that spans I-94 prompted emergency response on Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene and found a man on one of the pillars of the railroad bridge over I-94. Westbound traffic backed up and was delayed throughout the incident. The man was taken away from the scene via ambulance in unknown condition.
