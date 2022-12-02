New tool launched to improve San Jose police officers’ accountability

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre announced the launch of a new digital transparency tool for improving transparency and accountability of police officers.

The web portal allows the public to search and access the auditor’s records on San Jose Police Department officers from 2014-2020. Officers’ personnel records and information were previously exempt from disclosure, except by motion in a criminal, civil, or administrative action.

“This online search tool leverages transparency to continue building trust between our police force and our community, as we advance the national conversation around police accountability,” Liccardo said Friday.

The new site provides one centralized location for full San Jose IPA Audit Reports for matters subject to release under California legislation SB1421. The majority of these “1421 records” are incidents of officer-involved shootings and the use of force resulting in great bodily injury.

Nurre said, “Providing online access aligns with the legislative intent of lifting the veil of secrecy and providing transparency.”

The portal was designed by the Mayor’s Office of Technology and Information and a team of engineering, law, and design fellows including CodeX The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics.

Starting in 2023, the public will also have access to records of officers who have engaged in discriminatory behavior, conducted unlawful arrests or searches, dishonesty, and sexual assault.

Multiple officers of the San Jose Police Department made headlines this year for highly questionable conduct both on-duty and off-duty.

One officer was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of two women who were crime victims. Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested for indecent exposure for the April 21 incident.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a previous interview, “Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims,” Rosen said.

A second officer is suspected of showing up drunk to a baby kidnapping crime scene. The officer was allegedly drunk while he was assigned to canvass a neighborhood looking for witnesses of the baby kidnapping. The officer raised the suspicions of an FBI agent who was also at the crime scene, and the agent reported his suspicions to the SJPD.

A third officer is accused of offering a methamphetamine pipe to a police informant in exchange for information. In a fourth incident, an rookie police officer suffered a fatal fentanyl drug overdose after returning home from a party.

In May Liccardo told reporters, “We have a serious problem in SJPD.”

