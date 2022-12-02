ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Man sought after walking away from inmate work camp in Solano County

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR.

Three arrested in connection to ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking

Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. CDCR officials have released a photo of Mejia, who is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.

