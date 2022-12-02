A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.

