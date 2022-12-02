Read full article on original website
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Eric Spike Fitzpatrick
(51, Oak Grove) There will be no services. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
Donna Fritz
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joshua J. De’Bi
(38, Oak Grove) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Hopkinsville City Council bids farewell to outgoing members
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see a several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.
Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Betty Lou Hendricks
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 10th at 12noon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
Leonard Werley
(60, Princeton) Memorial services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
