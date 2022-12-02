ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries

By Charles Clifford, Alex Baker, Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

( KRON ) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The bus, a SamTrans bus, has a crumpled shopping cart beneath its front wheels and two broken front windows.

Four people were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to SamTrans. The people taken to the hospital suffered multiple injuries and one of them is in critical condition, officials told KRON4.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:50 a.m.

According to an incident report from North County Fire Authority, a county bus went “into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center on the Target south side parking lot.” The sheriff is investigating the accident currently. Units are expected to be on the scene for a few hours.

Surrounding the bus is what looks like broken glass on the pavement and several damaged cars. There is also an ambulance on the scene, although it is not known if anyone was injured in the incident. Fire and law enforcement vehicles are also seen in the background as spectators mill about taking cellphone video.

The North County Fire Authority is calling the accident a “multi casualty incident.” Multiple people have reportedly been transported to the hospital. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Emergency personnel remain on the scene and more information will be made available to the public when available.

“As we work to gather information about the cause of this incident, our hearts go out to those affected,” said a SamTrans spokesperson in a statement.

Bay City News contributed to this report .

Patricia Sparks
4d ago

Could be more serious injuries if some were taken all the way to SF General instead of Seton Medical that's just up the hill from Serramonte shopping center.

