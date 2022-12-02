Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Anita Najdek-Toth
Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.
WBBJ
Nettie Willingham Lacombe
Nettie Willingham Lacombe, age 86, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. The family has honored her wishes for cremation and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownville, TN with Bro. Richard Dickerson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN.
WBBJ
Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion
JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion. The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023. They say if you are a high schooler...
WBBJ
LIFELINE asks community to donate the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help give the gift of life this holiday season in both Jackson and Dyersburg. LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting the annual Holiday Hero Christmas Blood Drive on December 15 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The...
WBBJ
Sassy Grace, Hattie’s owners say sales great ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shop owners gave an update on the mad dash before the Christmas holidays. Tamy Lewis, with Sassy Grace Southern Gent Boutique, says this has been their best year in sales so far. “We have gotten closer to Christmas and we have done a lot of...
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
WBBJ
Report: 1 in 5 spoke language other than English at home in 2019
JACKSON, Tenn. — A 2019 report shows nearly 68 million people spoke a language other than English at home. The report from the the US Census Bureau found that those who spoke a language other than English at home tripled from 23.1 millions in 1980 to 67.8 million in 2019.
WBBJ
‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson. The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday. The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell. The performance brings together lower, middle...
WBBJ
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
WBBJ
Church brings community together with unique experience
PARIS, Tenn. — One community continued an annual tradition, but with a change of scenery. The New Harmony Church in Paris concluded their annual live nativity drive-thru on Sunday!. “For 24 years, we’ve been doing this live nativity. And the purpose is to represent the Christmas story told in...
WBBJ
Christmas Village returning for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson church is getting back into the Christmas spirit with a second annual event. The West Jackson Baptist Church has begun setting up the Christmas Village just in time for the holidays. Rob Simpson, the Children and Families Pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church, says...
WBBJ
Customers, vendors shop to support a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local vendors gathered together in the hopes of building community and raising funds for a good cause. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude held its first event on Sunday afternoon, and it was with over 30 vendors of various backgrounds. Santa was also in attendance to...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
WBBJ
Children shop with law enforcement in Henry County
PARIS, Tenn. — Children in West Tennessee were treated to shopping spree with law enforcement members. Over the weekend, over 240 kids and their shopping guides toured the Walmart in Paris to find the perfect gift or gifts!. Each child had a $75 limit and was treated afterwards to...
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
Expert shares what toys help kids build needed skills
JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday countdown is continuing with toys that can be gifted to children of all ages. From Spidey & Amazing Friends Web Spinning Hauler in a size that kids as young as preschool can enjoy, to more complex toys like the buildable Pikachu that has over 1,000 pieces that can be put together to create a moving showcase for kids to experience.
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
WBBJ
New book shares family’s escape from communist Hungary
JACKSON, Tenn. — One author is putting his family history on display. Robert Wolf’s new book called “Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man’s Fight for Freedom” tells his family’s story of escaping out of communist Hungary. Wolf says...
