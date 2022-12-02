Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.

DYERSBURG, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO