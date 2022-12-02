Read full article on original website
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing ItjzonazariLos Angeles, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Draymond Green explains why he believes LeBron James is the G.O.A.T over Michael Jordan
Draymond Green is one of the most impactful NBA champions of his generation. Because of that, he is uniquely qualified to speak on league lore and all-time rankings in a way few others can. That is precisely what he ended up doing this week. During a recent ‘Uninterrupted’ appearance, Green...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Draymond Green Reveals His Top 5 Greatest NBA Players Of All Time
The Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shares his list of the 5 greatest NBA players of all time.
"They think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No!" — Lil Wayne declares who the real GOAT debate candidates should be
Lil Wayne excluded LeBron James from the GOAT debate and said the dillema is between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
The four-time MVP weighs in.
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Mitchell upstages LeBron at home, Cavs down Lakers 116-102
CLEVELAND (AP) — As a kid growing up in New York, Donovan Mitchell idolized LeBron James. On Tuesday night, he upstaged him. Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in James’ only visit home this season.
Cody Bellinger avoided breaking Dodgers fans’ hearts with free agency decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers had to make the tough decision of non-tendering Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bellinger is coming off of two really poor seasons at the plate, and simply was not worth the salary he would have made in arbitration in 2023. Bellinger immediately entered free agency, and while...
Miami Heat embarrassed at home by bottom-dwelling Detroit Pistons
The Miami Heat came into Tuesday night’s game on the back of an embarrassing defeat. With nearly their full roster in tow, their Big 4 to say the least, the Miami Heat went into Memphis’s FedExForum and dropped a game to the hobbled Grizzlies. Playing without Desmond Bane,...
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
