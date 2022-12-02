Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Young California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For HerselfC. HeslopCalifornia State
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
Job seekers invited to Republic Services virtual hiring fair
The San Pablo EDC is hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair Wednesday Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Republic Services, a national waste management company. Republic Services is hiring for multiple positions in Contra Costa County as well as Solano County, San Francisco and the South Bay. Open jobs include Class B drivers, operations managers and supervisors, maintenance technicians, laborers, and more, as well as some account manager and finance manager positions.
Hilltop Marriott hiring ahead of January reopening
The Courtyard by Marriott in Richmond, which was used during the pandemic to house the homeless as part of the state’s Project Roomkey initiative, will reopen as a hotel in January and is hiring, according to the Richmond City Manager’s latest newsletter. To apply, go here or visit...
indybay.org
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
sfstandard.com
Time Is Running Out for a Great-Great-Grandmother Facing Eviction
Evelyn Shauf’s landlord gave her 72 hours to vacate the Mission apartment she’s called home for the past 40 years. If she had lived alone, she would probably have just gone. But the 82-year-old San Franciscan has a family to worry about. “I got love right here,” she...
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
Slain East Bay teen with charitable legacy to be honored at Rose Parade
After the 2019 Airbnb shooting that took the lives of five people including Oshiana's, the 19-year-old's organ donations have been helping others to live on. Now, the teen and her mother's dedications are being honored.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill
Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
NBC Bay Area
Here Are Scams You Need to Be Aware of This Holiday Shopping Season
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning shoppers of online scams swirling this holiday season. There's at least two scams circulating FBI agents are aware of and are expecting more scams to spike this month. "With the great volume of online commerce we see over the holiday season, of course...
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
hoodline.com
Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out
One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
calmatters.network
Hopes dim for restoring former Fry's building
When Palo Alto leaders struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to redevelop the large Ventura property that used to house Fry’s Electronics, the developer agreed to preserve and enhance a portion of the building that a century ago stood out as the world’s third largest cannery of fruits and vegetables.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
'Cold and fabulous': Advocates plunge into the Bay to help save SF's crumbling Aquatic Park Pier
Dozens of brave advocates plunged into the frigid Bay waters Saturday to save a crumbling San Francisco landmark that was recently closed to the public.
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
Comments / 0