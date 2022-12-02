ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
CONCORD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Job seekers invited to Republic Services virtual hiring fair

The San Pablo EDC is hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair Wednesday Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Republic Services, a national waste management company. Republic Services is hiring for multiple positions in Contra Costa County as well as Solano County, San Francisco and the South Bay. Open jobs include Class B drivers, operations managers and supervisors, maintenance technicians, laborers, and more, as well as some account manager and finance manager positions.
SAN PABLO, CA
indybay.org

TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse

TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill

Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are Scams You Need to Be Aware of This Holiday Shopping Season

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning shoppers of online scams swirling this holiday season. There's at least two scams circulating FBI agents are aware of and are expecting more scams to spike this month. "With the great volume of online commerce we see over the holiday season, of course...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out

One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Hopes dim for restoring former Fry's building

When Palo Alto leaders struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to redevelop the large Ventura property that used to house Fry’s Electronics, the developer agreed to preserve and enhance a portion of the building that a century ago stood out as the world’s third largest cannery of fruits and vegetables.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy