Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Yardbarker
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
Yardbarker
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman: 49ers 'don't have any other choice' than to play Brock Purdy
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes the team needs to go with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for the rest of the season. "You trust Brock Purdy," Sherman explained during his podcast, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "You cheer for Brock Purdy. You hope Brock Purdy works out because that's the only answer. That's all you've got. At this point, you don't have any other choice."
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Yardbarker
49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
Should The 49ers Be Worried About Nick Bosa?
There have been two constants so far this season for the San Francisco 49ers: The team has won games pretty consistently, and the team has lost players to injuries pretty consistently. It all started with quarterback Trey Lance suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, and it continued on...
Yardbarker
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Panthers WR D.J. Moore gives curious response to Baker Mayfield question
Hearing Moore initially use the word "upset" -- before stepping back on his words slightly -- is curious, given that the release was reportedly a mutual decision. After four largely underwhelming seasons with Mayfield under center, the Cleveland Browns controversially acquired Deshaun Watson last offseason, leading to a trade request from the Oklahoma product. The Browns eventually moved Mayfield to the Panthers in July, and he beat out Sam Darnold for the team's starting job in training camp.
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson claps back at Jets CB D.J. Reed
Although he was kept relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scored the eventual winning touchdown in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Jets. But after Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, whom Jefferson beat on his lone touchdown catch, told reporters after the game that...
Yardbarker
Three teams can clinch their spot in the playoffs this weekend
With just a few weeks left in the NFL season, we're officially heading into crunch time. December onward is when the wheat separates from the chaff, when the rubber meets the road, when the cream rises to the top. No matter how you prefer to describe it, this is the...
Yardbarker
Week After Week, Steelers Underperforming Player Making It Harder For Team To Not Draft His Replacement In 2023
Heading into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had several question marks which included the quarterback situation, offensive line inconsistency and lack of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Since August, the team has slowly developed a solution at the signal-caller position with rookie Kenny Pickett getting better each week. A strong rushing attack emerged after the bye week and the defense is currently the healthiest it’s been all year.
Yardbarker
Blake Martinez Retires After Selling Rare Pokemon Card
Earlier this season, in an attempt to help shore up their defense, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in linebacker Blake Martinez, a player who is very familiar with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. But after just four games, Martinez suddenly decided to retire from the NFL. The timing certainly was questionable...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tom Brady has huge meltdown on bench during MNF
Tom Brady had a big meltdown on the bench in the second half of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 13. The Bucs were down 13-3 and had driven to the New Orleans 40. They had a 4th-and-7 to start the fourth quarter, and head coach Todd Bowles decided to punt rather than go for it.
Comments / 0