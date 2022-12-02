Read full article on original website
Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
Pittsfield 2022 holiday parking schedule
The city of Pittsfield has announced its 2022 free parking schedule.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
MCLA Professor Holiday Open Studio at Greylock Works
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Join artist and MCLA Professor Melanie Mowinski at her studio in Greylock Works on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m -2 p.m. for a peek into the processes that form her book "Collage Your Life." The events are free and open...
Long Horn fundraiser for worker with tumor nets over $19K
The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub raised over $19,000 during a fundraiser held for a coworker who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas celebration begins this weekend
The town of Stockbridge becomes a New England village that is decorated with holiday wreaths and lights for the season on Friday.
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community
Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marcelline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
SBPHC to Offer Southern Berkshire County Vaccine Clinic
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative (SBPHC) will be hosting a Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinic for 5–11-year-old and 12+ years old at W.E.B DuBois (313 Monument Valley Road) in Great Barrington on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 4-7 pm. Regular dose flu vaccine will also...
Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School
CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
Pittsfield Police Chief announces retirement
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn announced his retirement from the department.
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Sets Deadline for Applications
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee expects the town to have up to $300,000 to award to new applicants for Community Preservation Act funding in fiscal year 2024. Last month, the CPC met at town hall to, among other things, review its financials heading into the FY24 application...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
