Pittsfield, MA

NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Holiday Shindy Returns to Zion Lutheran Church

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Holiday Shindy returns to the Zion Lutheran Church on First Street this year with new and longtime vendors. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can browse from around 40 artisans offering apparel and accessories, art, homewares, toys, stationery, body care, and food products.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Professor Holiday Open Studio at Greylock Works

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Join artist and MCLA Professor Melanie Mowinski at her studio in Greylock Works on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m -2 p.m. for a peek into the processes that form her book "Collage Your Life." The events are free and open...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox

Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

SBPHC to Offer Southern Berkshire County Vaccine Clinic

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative (SBPHC) will be hosting a Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinic for 5–11-year-old and 12+ years old at W.E.B DuBois (313 Monument Valley Road) in Great Barrington on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 4-7 pm. Regular dose flu vaccine will also...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School

CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week

Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
SCHENECTADY, NY

