Gizmodo
Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs
Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
Gizmodo
Another Country Plans to Make Facebook and Google Pay News Outlets
New Zealand plans to start mandating that Google and Meta pay local media companies for reposting news content on their platforms. The country’s Broadcasting and Media Minister, Hon Willie Jackson, announced the planned legislation in a Sunday press release. “It’s not fair that the big digital platforms like Google...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Gizmodo
The Pixel 7 Finally Gets Its Free VPN and Clear Calling in Google's Latest Drop
For all the great things the Pixel 7 does, it was still missing out on some of the features it trumpeted most at launch—until today. Google is rolling out the latest Pixel drop, which includes some of the Pixel 7's much-ballyhooed features, like Clear Calling, speaker labels for the Recorder app, and free VPN through Google One.
Gizmodo
In Quantum Radio, a CERN Scientist Makes an Incredible, Perilous Discovery
A.G. Riddle had a hit this year with Lost in Time, about an inventor sent to the distant past using his own time-travel machine after he’s accused of a terrible crime. The author’s next sci-fi thriller, Quantum Radio, also concerns a fantastic invention, albeit one that actually exists in our world—and io9 has a sneak preview to share today.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Reportedly Under Federal Investigation Over Animal Welfare
Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medical implant company, is facing a federal probe over possible animal welfare violations, according to a report from Reuters. The investigation, reportedly opened by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Inspector General, focuses on Neuralink’s practices when it comes to animal testing and treatment, said Reuters—attributing the information to two unnamed sources.
Gizmodo
Meta Oversight Board Says Facebook and Instagram Skirt Moderation Rules for Famous People
On Tuesday, Meta’s Oversight Board dropped a more than-50 page report detailing how the company needs to overhaul its systems that have allowed major influencers and celebrities leeway to post disingenuous or harmful content that would otherwise be moderated. It all has to do with Meta’s so-called “cross-check” system,...
Gizmodo
Elon Reportedly Wants His Most ‘Hardcore’ Tweeps to Sleep in Beds at Twitter HQ
Imagine walking into work on a Monday after spending the weekend trying to decompress from the constant pressures to do more with less and meet the insurmountable expectations of your new boss. You’ve been harried not just by your own workload but by the constant news cycle reminding you that every day the job you’ve given years of your life to may soon be on the chopping block.
Gizmodo
Did the Ethereum Merge Do Anything to Crypto Emissions? We've Got an Early Answer
In September, the Ethereum cryptocurrency network managed to pull off what it had been promising to do for years: switch to a model of mining that is far less emissions-intensive than the standard, a move known as the Merge. Did the switch do anything for the currency’s emissions? Could it be a good solution to the huge climate issues plaguing crypto?
Gizmodo
Janitors Picket Outside Twitter's HQ in Elon's Latest Mess
Janitors are the latest group of workers left in limbo by the ongoing drama happening over at Twitter. The company reportedly terminated the contract that employed the striking janitors, according to the California Labor Federation (CLF). Elizabeth Strater, the communications director at CLF told Gizmodo in an email that at this point, the plan is to maintain “maintain a presence picketing outside Twitter HQ this week.”
Gizmodo
Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.
The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
Gizmodo
Facebook Will Use Age-Confirming AI to Check if You're Old Enough to Date
Meta may ask you to send the company a video of your face before letting you hit up fellow people looking for love on Facebook Dating, if only to verify you are indeed old enough to date online. On Monday, Meta announced it is updating its Facebook Dating service to...
Gizmodo
China's Hackers Reportedly Stole Over $20 Million in Covid Relief Benefits
Cybercriminals with ties to the Chinese government have stolen tens of millions of dollars in U.S. covid relief benefits, NBC reports. APT41, a well-known threat actor, is said to have used various scams to siphon at least $20 million in relief benefits from state unemployment funds and Small Business Administration loans. That news comes from sources at the Secret Service, which has been investigating online fraud connected to covid relief programs. NBC calls this the “first instance of pandemic fraud tied to foreign, state-sponsored cybercriminals.”
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Starlink Has Competition—and SpaceX Is Launching It on Tuesday
British company OneWeb and its largest internet satellite competitor SpaceX have gone from enemies to friends. Well, sort of. OneWeb, in the wake of a canceled deal with Russia, was forced to source new launch providers—leading them to SpaceX and a rather unlikely agreement. The launch is scheduled to...
Gizmodo
Lawsuit Claims Apple's AirTags Have 'Become the Weapon of Choice' for Stalkers
A pair of women have filed a class action lawsuit against Apple after they claim their exes used the company’s quarter-sized AirTag trackers to stalk them. The lawsuit, viewed by Gizmodo, claims Apple’s alleged missteps around privacy considerations with AirTags amounts to negligence and violates California’s constitutional right to privacy. AirTags, according to the suit, are an “unreasonably dangerous product,” that grants stalkers a tool to track their victims’ locations.
Gizmodo
Waze Finally Gets In-Car Integration, but Most American Drivers Will Have to Wait
That annoying friend who’s constantly telling you how superior Waze is over your crappy navigation app during road trips may soon have to put their money where their mouth is. For the first time, the Google-owned social navigation app is getting its own dedicated in-car app, though it will only work with two new Renault cars for now.
