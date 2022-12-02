Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
That one seat, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is a bit of a game changer for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," he said. "It's a world of difference."
Would Trump vs. DeSantis divide the Florida GOP? This candidate for party chair says no
A showdown between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination could put Florida Republicans in a tough position, but if Christian Ziegler becomes state GOP chair he says he won’t let it divide the party. Ziegler is a Sarasota resident who has served as Florida GOP vice chair for...
Republican Sen. Simon and Rep. Shoaf to steer education budget, goals in Florida Legislature
Two Leon County Republicans will begin to decide how billions of taxpayer dollars for education will be spent when the Florida Legislature begins committee meetings later this month for the 2023 session. The Big Bend’s new state senator who campaigned on the effectiveness of education in the fight against poverty...
Gizmodo
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Fined More Than $15,000 in 'Let's Go Brandon' Ethics Committee Memecoin Probe
North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s brief stint in the House has been rife with scandal. There’s the time he seemingly bragged about invites to alleged cocaine-fueled orgies. That’s on top of sexual misconduct allegations surfacing, which he’s denied. There’s also a leaked nude video as well as multiple ethics committee investigations.
Comments / 0