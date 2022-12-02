ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522

Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 120522. Overcast conditions will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 11,918 COVID-19 cases, 242 new deaths

Michigan identified 11,918 new coronavirus infections and 242 new COVID-19 deaths last week, according to the latest update by the Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases bumped the state’s seven-day average up 32% from 1,010 cases per day to 1,333. MDHHS didn’t indicate if there was a backlog of cases responsible for the increase, or if coronavirus cases were trending up.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Time to check for Hemlock disease

REGION – The Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development encourage those who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the trees for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Anyone taking to the woods also can help by looking for signs of this invasive insect while hunting, hiking or enjoying other outdoor activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

