Billie Eilish’s ‘Romantic Christmas’ Plans With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Revealed (Exclusive)

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImHTV_0jVaQ3lR00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A first Christmas together is a very special time for any couple, and it’s clear that Billie Eilish is very excited to spend the holidays with Jesse Rutherford, since they went public with their relationship in October. Sources close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has big plans to make sure their Christmas is very special.

An insider close to the “Bad Guy” singer, 20, revealed that she’s “in love” with The Neighbourhood frontman, 31, and they’re already telling each other they love one another, and she’s “really looking forward to” the holidays, and the gifts she’s going to give him. “She has already started Christmas shopping for him. She has told her friends that she wants this to be the most romantic Christmas ever. He has told her he doesn’t want anything but that won’t stop her from spoiling him,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNzZE_0jVaQ3lR00
Billie and Jesse in their first red carpet appearance together. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

The pal said that Billie and her loved ones, including her older brother Finneas plan to have Jesse involved in all of their Christmas festivities. “Billie’s family goes all out for Christmas and they have a lot to celebrate this year. Jesse will absolutely be included in all their holiday plans. He will include her in his as well. Jesse is very close with Billie’s brother,” they said.

Another source revealed some of the holiday traditions that Jesse will take part in, as it is Billie’s “favorite time of year,” including “baking cookies and making gingerbread houses together.” They also said that the singer has introduced him to a new vegan lifestyle. “Billie and her family are all vegan and she’s got Jesse eating that way now too, he’s crazy about her and all about making her happy,” they said.

Given both of their musical backgrounds and how close Billie is with Finneas, they said that they’ve all naturally clicked. “Billie’s been working on an album with her brother so she’s with him a lot and her brother’s girlfriend Claudia [Sulewski] is around a lot as well so there’s a little group of them and Jesse is very much a part of it too, they all get on great. He is a musician, so they have that special language all in common, he fits in well,” they said.

Billie and Jesse were first revealed to be dating, when they were spotted out and about together a few times in October. They went official with their romance on Instagram on Halloween, where they debuted some costumes that poked fun at their 11-year age gap. They made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November.

