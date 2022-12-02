If you like to do your holiday shopping online, it’s important to make your purchases with enough time left before the holidays to account for shipping times. This can be a little tricky, as the closer we get to the holidays, the more people there will be trying to make last-minute purchases, and thus adding to already-lengthening shipping times. Several retailers offer purchase deadlines as late December 23 with Christmas delivery still guaranteed. We’ve rounded up last order dates for several retailers this holiday season, so read onward for more details on when you need to make your holiday purchases by in order to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

15 HOURS AGO