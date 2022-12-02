Read full article on original website
James Gunn Vows to Change One of DC's Weirdest Traditions
It's been a little over a month since James Gunn and Peter Safran took charge of DC Studios, the new arm overseeing multimedia adaptations of DC's comics. Ever since these new changes were announced, there's been a flood of speculation and rumors surrounding what movies, television shows, games, and more could become a reality — and what characters may or may not factor into that. If a recent tweet from Gunn is any indication, it sounds like one age-old trend of DC's will be pushed even further under his tenure. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to address DC's Silver Age "gorilla limit", which restricted how prominently gorillas could be featured in the publisher's comics each month.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spider-Man, and a Bad Idea
Rapping legends Biggie and Eminem take top spots in this week's sales! The time-jumping Marjorie Finnegan holds her own two spots and a potential film on the way. Spider-Man shares a few covers with Slim Shady but also has his own with his infamous Secret Wars cover and a book related to Hallow's Eve. We see a Batman book attempt a claim on the first appearance of a key video game icon. Finally, Bad Idea is back at it with a secret comic debut that takes first place!
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List
Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
David Harbour Reveals Role in Unannounced Horror Game
David Harbour is set to star next year in a big screen adaptation of PlayStation's Gran Turismo franchise, but it seems the actor is also going to appear in an actual video game as well! In an interview with Video Games FanNation, Harbour revealed that he is set to appear in a horror game alongside Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. Harbour did not reveal much in the way of additional details, such as the game's title or even the developer. However, he seems to be under the impression that it will be coming out in 2023.
Wonder Woman Fans Share Their Favorite Lynda Carter Throwback Pictures
Wonder Woman fans are sharing their favorite picture of Lynda Carter today, and it's just really nice. Anytime you see the name of a celebrity trending on social media, it can mean a multitude of things. Usually something catastrophic, but one quick look at the Lynda Carter trend today and it's just people celebrating an actress that's a bright spot on Twitter and other platforms today. Some of the shots are super glamorous, as one would expect from the superhero series star. In the past, she jokingly talked about how she can still get into the suit. It would seem that there's a lot of people out there that would still wish to see it. They might get their wish in Patty Jenkins' third Wonder Woman movie in the near future. Series star Gal Gadot has been nothing short of glowing when referring to her predecessor. The DC movie actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the former Wonder Woman has been indispensable when preparing for this role.
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Speaks Out on James Gunn Taking Over DC
It has been a little over a month since James Gunn and Peter Safran began leading DC Studios, and it seems like there are a near-endless number of opportunities for what that future holds. In addition to stories involving new characters, there has also been the question of sequels and spinoffs regarding characters already introduced in the DC Universe — including those in the recently-released Black Adam movie. One offshoot that fans have been eager for is something tied to Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and in a recent interview with Collider, Hodge addressed the possibility of that happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Explains Major Namor Changes
Thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of Marvel's oldest characters is now in the MCU — Namor. But while Namor is finally in live action as played by Tenoch Huerta, the film makes some major changes to the iconic character by giving the hero a new background and origin. Now, Marvel producer Nate More is explaining some of the major changes in the character from the pages of comics to the screen. In an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast (via The Direct), Moore broke down not just the character's new Mesoamerican heritage, but his relationship with Wakanda as well.
The Witcher Showrunner Breaks Silence on Backlash to Henry Cavill Recasting
In late October it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be returning as Superman during the post-credits scene for the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. A few days after the film hit theaters Cavill broke his silence on his return and also hinted at his future as the character. It was also announced that the actor would exit Netflix's The Witcher series and Liam Hemsworth would take over the Geralt of Riva role. With all major changes there's sure to be some fan backlash and it happened in a big way. Cavill and Hemsworth have been supportive of each other during the transition and we still have one more season with the former in the leading role. Now, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich is breaking her silence on the backlash.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals New Look At Namor's Warriors
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought Namor to the big screen, but the Submariner didn't come to life alone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film also brought to the big screen members of his undersea kingdom, giving both the iconic hero and his people new looks and new origins. Now, artist Adi Granov is sharing with fans some of the concept art designs created for Namor's Talokan warriors, including what Granov describes as a "moody, tattooed warrior" as well as a female Talokanil with designs inspired by Mexico.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence on Killmonger Spoiler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.
The Witcher Franchise Star Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Recasting
Henry Cavill has been having an eventful year with his triumphant return as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It was also revealed that Cavill would be exiting Netflix's hit series The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Riva. The actor exiting the role seems pretty amicable and fans seem interested to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Cavill commented on leaving the role and even gave his replacement high praise stating that he has "enthusiasm" to see Hemsworth's take on the character. Now, the star of The Witcher spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, Michelle Yeoh has broken her silence on the situation and it seems that she's also excited to see what Hemsworth will bring to the table.
Echo 3 Creator Mark Boal on Bringing More Awareness to Therapeutic Psychedelics in the Apple TV+ Series
For the past few weeks, Apple TV+ subscribers have been treated to Echo 3, a new series based on the novel When Heroes Fly by Amir Gutfreund. The thriller has already made headlines for a lot of different reasons, both for the unique circumstances during which it was filmed, as well as the high-octane plot of the series itself. That includes the very profession of one of the series' protagonists, Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), who is researching the medical benefits of psychedelics when she is kidnapped in the series' inciting incident. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on Echo 3, series creator and director Mark Boal spoke about that throughline, and the hope that the series can help destygmatize the subject.
The Avengers By Wes Anderson Imagined By The Russo Brothers Using AI Art
The Russo Bothers imagined what The Avengers would be like as a Wes Anderson project using AI art. On Twitter, they found some images from @digiguru and posted them to Instagram. In these pictures, the Marvel Studios universe gets the same sort of color-grading, throwback, diorama-like universe that characterizes most of Anderson's work. It's visually a bit of a shock, mostly because the kinds of worlds that the filmmaker designs are so different from the big bombast and "realism" of the MCU's big main features. However, the Russos are 100% down to watch some version of this if it was available. They're not alone, but it's probably pretty unlikely that Kevin Feige is going to announce Anderson as the director of Avengers: Secret Wars or something like that. For now, you can see the strange results of this down below!
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reveals Reason Behind Canceling Multiplayer Mode
Back when Cyberpunk 2077 was leading up to its 2020 release date, CD Projekt Red had previously announced that a multiplayer component for the game would be arriving at some point after launch. A few months after the game hit store shelves, though, CD Projekt informed players that it had "reconsidered" this feature and later went on to cancel its addition entirely. And while fans never really knew why Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer was scrapped, we now have an official answer.
