Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

President Biden on Friday issued a stark warning amid a wave of public antisemitism and bigotry online , and from high-profile figures like Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West .

"I just want to make a few things clear," the president tweeted the day after Ye and white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars talk show to espouse a litany of antisemitic propaganda.

"The Holocaust happened," Biden continued. "Hitler was a demonic figure."

Biden's message — the sentiment of which was echoed shortly thereafter in tweets by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Amb. Deborah Lipstad — did not acknowledge Ye or Fuentes by name. However, it arrived shortly after the pair reportedly dined with former President Donald Trump , who is running for office in 2024 — a meeting that prompted delayed and somewhat muted condemnation from within the GOP . It also came amid a resurgence in reactivated Twitter accounts for previously banned or suspended figures, including neo-Nazi leader Andrew Anglin , and white nationalist figures Patrick Casey and Richard Spencer .

Biden's message, which concluded with the reminder that "silence is complicity," did not include any further details on what actions the White House would or wouldn't take on the issue.

