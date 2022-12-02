Read full article on original website
Maryland becomes third state to ban TikTok on government devices
A growing number of GOP-led states are barring state employees and contractors from using TikTok on government-issued devices as the FBI warns of possible threats to national security posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform. Driving the news: Maryland became the latest to do so on Tuesday, joining South Dakota...
Chinese activists stage hunger strike outside Apple's California headquarters
Two Chinese pro-democracy activists began a hunger strike on Monday in front of Apple's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, calling on the company to remove restrictions on AirDrop in China. The big picture: Recent widespread demonstrations in China against COVID restrictions and limited freedoms have inspired solidarity protests among Chinese...
U.S. and EU positions on China are converging, top official says
The EU and U.S. positions on China have converged, due in part to Beijing's growing assertiveness and burgeoning partnership with Russia, according to Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the EU’s foreign policy arm. Why it matters: The EU declared Beijing a "systemic rival" in 2019, but European leaders have been...
Beijing no longer requires negative COVID test to enter many public spaces
The demonstrations that rocked many Chinese cities last week were quickly suppressed but succeeded in getting China's leaders to rework the zero-COVID policy they've implemented for almost three years. Why it matters: Loosened restrictions will relieve the hardship and uncertainty that many Chinese people have faced and could boost a...
China scraps some of its most controversial Covid rules, in significant step toward reopening
China announced sweeping changes to its national pandemic response on Wednesday, the clearest and most significant sign yet that the central government is moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism
A wide-ranging group across both parties and both chambers of Congress, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), is calling on President Biden to develop a unified national strategy to combat antisemitism. Why it matters: It comes on the heels of a barrage of antisemitic comments from rapper Ye, and former...
Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.
Right-Wing Extremist Coup in Germany Thwarted by Thousands of Police
The Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state and subscribes to conspiracy theories.
Holder: Hunter Biden should be treated "like any other American" in federal probe
Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe. Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
Judge dismisses suit against MBS over Khashoggi killing
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Driving the news: The dismissal came after the Biden administration attracted criticism for supporting the crown prince's immunity in the suit. U.S. District Judge John Bates...
As China moves away from zero-Covid, health experts warn of dark days ahead
China's zero-Covid policy, which stalled the world's second-largest economy and sparked a wave of unprecedented protests, is now being dismantled as Beijing on Wednesday released sweeping revisions to its draconian measures that ultimately failed to bring the virus to heel.
Blinken: U.S. to deal with Israel based on policies, not "individual personalities"
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a speech at the J Street conference in Washington on Sunday that the Biden administration will engage with the new Israeli government according to its policies, not based on specific ministers. Why it matters: It's the first public and official comment by...
Trump's horrific month
Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is only three weeks old, and it's been nothing but nightmares so far: He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making — then today his company was convicted of tax fraud. Why it matters: He doesn't even have an opponent...
