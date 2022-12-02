Read full article on original website
New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of thee South Carolina House were sworn into office Tuesday with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during Tuesday's House organization session.
2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
'It’s time to start governing': 27 New SC House members sworn in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives were sworn into office Tuesday, with nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Of the 124 members, 27 were newly elected, making it one of the largest freshman classes in decades. "It’s time to start governing," longest...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
SC governor wants to block TikTok on all state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he wants to block TikTok on state government devices and has taken the first step to do just that, just days after a warning came from the nation's chief law enforcement officer. McMaster made a request to the state's Department...
Biden urges Democrats to scrap caucuses, meaning South Carolina might be first nominating contest
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of their presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa's decades-long status to hold its leadoff spot in the process. In a letter to the rulemaking arm of...
AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa's decades-long status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to...
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
Richland One placed on fiscal watch by Superintendent of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday placed Richland School District One on fiscal watch after a P-Card audit conducted by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). In a notification letter to district officials, Spearman said the findings listed in the audit report identified...
1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
SC's Clyburn elected to new leadership position in U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Wrapping up leadership elections, House Democrats unanimously chose Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina for a new role Thursday, as the party whip relinquishes his current job and a younger generation of Democratic leaders takes charge in the new year. The vote for Clyburn, who is the...
Christmas arrives at South Carolina Governor's Mansion: Here's how you can see it
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays have arrived at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed the public to a Christmas Open House on Monday at the Governor's Mansion. The annual event, which free of charge and open to the public, featured Santa...
SC disability service loses license after state says client reportedly ate floor parts, missed medications
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A company providing support services to those with disabilities is under fire after the State of South Carolina said residents were not properly cared for. They're called Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) and serve those with mental and developmental challenges in North and South Carolina. The S.C....
Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January's inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob Godfrey said Tuesday.
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are taking the holidays...
SC DSS requesting $8M from state budget to upgrade SNAP processing system
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking for $8.7 million in the 2023-2024 state budget to upgrade its aging computer system that processes food stamp benefits. According to DSS, 305,000 South Carolina households a month rely on the aging system, which processes nearly...
South Carolina leaders advise people to prepare for wintry weather in the coming months
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
Local nonprofit organizations count on your generosity on Giving Tuesday and beyond
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A day of generosity across the world, Giving Tuesday is a day to donate to nonprofits, including right here in the Midlands. Local nonprofit organizations are hoping people will find it in their hearts to donate. One of those is Galatians 6:2, a nonprofit in...
South Congaree non-profit working for those who need a little help for the holidays
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A group in South Congaree is working to make life easier for families in need. The 501c3 'Eagles for a Cause' is hoping to help this Christmas. Lorri Wood and her counterpart Lauren Aull started the non-profit a few years back. The two graduated from...
Forest Acres celebrates more than Christmas at annual tree lighting
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The City of Forest Acres put on its annual tree lighting ceremony for the eighteenth year in a row, but this year the city says they have a little more than Christmas spirit to celebrate. In the last few months, Forest Acres has been working...
