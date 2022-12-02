ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
SC governor wants to block TikTok on all state government devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he wants to block TikTok on state government devices and has taken the first step to do just that, just days after a warning came from the nation's chief law enforcement officer. McMaster made a request to the state's Department...
1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January's inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob Godfrey said Tuesday.
SC DSS requesting $8M from state budget to upgrade SNAP processing system

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking for $8.7 million in the 2023-2024 state budget to upgrade its aging computer system that processes food stamp benefits. According to DSS, 305,000 South Carolina households a month rely on the aging system, which processes nearly...
