odaconline.com
Madisen Kimble, Shenandoah, Jr., Guard
Kimble, a junior from Herndon, Va., was strong across the board in helping Shenandoah to a pair of ODAC victories to improve the defending champion Hornets season records to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. Kimble open with 13 points in a 75-53 win at Eastern Mennonite. She was 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-3 from deep with a 3-for-3 day at the line. She added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kimble then registered career-highs of 23 points and six assists in Shenandoah's 80-48 road win at Lynchburg. She as 8-of-14 from the field with two more made three-pointers. She was 5-of-5 from the stripe and chipped in six rebounds. Her six assists gave her 11 for the week against just one turnover as a primary ball-handler. For the season, Kimble leads the ODAC in scoring (15.0) and assists (30). She is second in three-pointers made (16-of-36) and three-point shooting (44.4%).
sungazette.news
Madison headed to state title football game
One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Inside Nova
Candidates announce bids for Prince William County School Board seats
Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions. As previously reported by InsideNoVa, two Democratic challengers in the Woodbridge District – recent Forest Park graduate...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – December events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the November/December events for the Community Outreach Division:
royalexaminer.com
Harold Elwood Boone (1935 – 2022)
Harold Elwood Boone, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. A memorial service will be held for Harold at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the memorial service.
Augusta Free Press
‘F— you, Tony’: What UVA Basketball fans need to know (and remember) about JMU
KenPom.com projects JMU to win the Sun Belt this year, and that’s not nothing – the Sun Belt has two teams in the KenPom Top 100 (JMU and Marshall), and the conference ranks 14th among the 33 in the metrics site’s power rankings. In the here and...
Metro News
Student struck while crossing road to board school bus in Berkeley County
INWOOD, W.Va. — A student was struck this morning on Middleway Pike/Rt. 51 just outside Inwood. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ron Stephens issued the following statement:. “BCS Community: I want to let you know that a high school student was struck by...
q101online.com
Fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Rockingham County. Details of what happened are not known but Sergeant Brent Coffey did confirm one person died in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near marker 251 north of Harrisonburg. The crash snarled traffic for most...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
royalexaminer.com
Scathing grand jury report on Loudoun schools assaults and more Va. headlines
• A former political consultant for ex-congressman Scott Taylor avoided prison time by pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges tied to a petition fraud scandal from Taylor’s 2018 election campaign.—Virginian-Pilot. • A grand jury report released Monday blasted the Loudoun County school system’s handling of a pair...
royalexaminer.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies help rescue horse after fall into pool
On December 2, 2022, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s responded to a residence on Green Springs Rd. in Frederick County. This was regarding an 1800-pound draft horse that fell into a swimming pool. Once on the scene Deputies determined that the horse had knocked over the top rail of the fence around the pool, jumped the fence and walked out onto the nylon pool cover causing the horse to fall into the water. However, its head and part of the body remained above water.
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
Metro News
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief
CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
theriver953.com
News Maker Hanna McDonald on receiving a Cline document
The essay was written by Patsy Cline in 1948 as a student in Gore Virginia. We spoke to Patsy Cline Historic House Director Hanna McDonald in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Hanna tells us about the document and...
Metro News
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
