WSYR NewsChannel 9

Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
E! News

Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNN

44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Just Rolled Out Its Line-Up of Holiday Products and We’re Obsessed

The holiday season is officially underway—and Trader Joe’s is back with some of its ever-popular holiday items!. Of course, every shopper appreciates TJ’s affordable prices. However, it’s the retailer’s creative twist on seasonal favorites that keeps shoppers hungry for more. For one, Trader Joe’s inexpensive selection of nuts and cheese is ideal for all of your planned Christmas charcuterie boards. While its low prices on nuts, alcohol and frozen meats are plentiful all year long, during the holidays, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite Trader Joe’s holiday goodies while they’re available.
Popular Science

50+ gifts $50 and under

Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceWhether for cooks, coffee lovers, cat people, kids, etc., great presents don't have to cost more than a few bucks. Here are some of the best gifts $50 and under.
cleaneatingkitchen.com

Christmas Charcuterie Board

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Here’s how to make a festive Christmas Charcuterie Board using real food ingredients. Delight your friends and family with this delicious holiday snack spread that can be adapted for different food allergies if necessary.
TODAY.com

52 best Christmas cake ideas for the sweetest holiday

Don't let classic Christmas cookies steal all the thunder at the holiday table this year. A festive cake is the perfect way to wow guests and impress family members this season. One of the best things about cakes is that they're incredibly versatile and thereby fulfill a host of celebratory events from birthdays to Christmas.
Apartment Therapy

The One Holiday Staple I Never Have to Buy, Thanks to My “Buy Nothing” Facebook Group

When I first moved back to Boston, I came with what could fit in one big suitcase and a duffel bag. Though I’m not a collector of things — or at that point I wasn’t — I am by no means a minimalist, and I was looking for budget-friendly ways to fill in the gaps of the things I hadn’t brought with me. Enter: My local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group.
