Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”
UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.
Conor McGregor claps back at “little sad broke tick” Tony Ferguson over cartoon video
Conor McGregor clapped back at Tony Ferguson after the former UFC lightweight interim champion Tweeted a cartoon video featuring the pair. Ferguson, in the past, has always shown a unique way of calling fighters out with his unique style of Tweeting and posting creative videos. The cartoon-themed video (see that...
Stephen Thompson reveals the conversation he had with Kevin Holland during last night’s UFC Orlando main event
Stephen Thompson returned to the win column in last night’s UFC Orlando bout with Kevin Holland. Thompson climbed to (17-6-1) snapping a two-fight skid after forcing Holland to retire on the stool as the fight was headed into the fifth and final round. The pair had the Amway Center...
Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio
Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Rafael dos Anjos “can’t understand” why Islam Makhachev is fighting Alex Volkanovski instead of taking “a real challenge” at lightweight
Rafael dos Anjos has questioned Islam Makhachev for taking on Alex Volkanovski in his next fight at lightweight. In the aftermath of his win at UFC 280, it didn’t take long for Islam Makhachev to get his next fight booked. At UFC 284 in Australia, he’ll defend his UFC...
Kevin Holland turns his attention to middleweight veteran following loss at UFC Orlando: “The type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around”
UFC star Kevin Holland has gone after Derek Brunson after his former rival took a shot at him on social media. Last Saturday night at UFC Orlando, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. Some have already suggested it could be a Fight of the Year contender, whereas others have spent most of their time praising Thompson.
Dustin Poirier shares gnarly photo of his infected foot
UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier provided concerned fans with an update on his gnarly staph infection he finds himself battling. Poirier was forced to visit the hospital on Sunday after suffering a gruesome staph infection in his left foot. ESPN reported that Poirier’s staph was not reacting to antibiotics, resulting in the American Top Team athlete remaining in the hospital.
Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282: “He just isn’t on my level”
Paddy Pimblett is confident he will finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282. Pimblett is set to face Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 as the Brit is set for his fourth Octagon appearance. He is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by stoppage and he expects the same outcome when he fights Gordon. Not only does he believe he will finish him, but he’s confident it will happen in the first round.
Magomed Ankalaev understands why “scared” Glover Teixeira did not accept UFC 282 title fight: “Because I’m in my prime, I’m only going up, I’m dangerous”
Magomed Ankalaev has given his thoughts on Glover Teixeira not accepting a title fight against him at UFC 282. At UFC 282 this weekend, Magomed Ankalaev will battle Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. The two had always been scheduled to face off but initially, it was in a non-title contest.
Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling react to the news that former rival TJ Dillashaw retired from MMA: “Can’t compete like a real man”
Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling have both given their thoughts on TJ Dillashaw retiring from MMA. Garbrandt and Dillashaw were longtime teammates at Team Alpha Male but the two later became rivals when ‘Killashaw’ left the gym. The pair ended up coaching against one another on TUF and fought twice in the Octagon for the bantamweight strap. Dillashaw won both of those contests, becoming the new champ and then defending the belt.
What’s next for Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland after UFC Orlando?
In the main event of UFC Orlando, a welterweight bout headlined the card as Stephen Thompson took on Kevin Holland. Thompson entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak after being outwrestled by Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. With that, he made it clear he wanted to fight a striker and even turned down a matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov. Meanwhile, Holland was coming off a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he took on a day’s notice which snapped his two-fight winning streak.
Bryce Mitchell announces giveaway of an autographed poster of underwear from drill accident
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has announced a unique giveaway for fans. ‘Thug Nasty’ has quickly risen to be one of the most interesting fighters at 145 pounds. While his fighting style is fun, it’s his out-of-the-cage antics that have earned him many headlines. From discussing conspiracy theories to challenging Joe Rogan to a debate over the shape of the Earth, Mitchell has done it all.
UFC star Dustin Poirier hospitalized due to staph infection
UFC star Dustin Poirier has been hospitalized due to a staph infection. Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) most recently defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) with a third round rear-naked choke at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12th of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Apparently the lightweight...
Joe Rogan praises Jon Anik for “the best call ever” in a UFC fight: “Bro, that’s Shakespeare”
Joe Rogan has praised Jon Anik for what he called one of the best calls in the history of the UFC earlier this year. For many years now, Jon Anik has been known as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been responsible, more than once, for making a great moment even greater.
Tony Ferguson trolls Conor McGregor with UFC cartoon video: “Bet’cha jolly ol’ McNacker is still looking for his sauce”
Tony Ferguson has trolled Conor McGregor with a rather hilarious UFC cartoon video. This is not the first time Ferguson has gone after McGregor and pretty sure it won’t be the last. Ferguson, 38, has the not so stellar record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights. ‘El...
Anthony Smith dismisses Conor McGregor’s chances against Dustin Poirier in fourth fight: “He wasn’t really in either of those last two fights”
UFC commentator Anthony Smith doesn’t believe Conor McGregor will have much success in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’ last July at UFC 264. In that outing, the Irishman broke his leg in the final seconds of round one, handing him the TKO defeat. The loss was the second straight to Poirier for McGregor. The Irishman previously defeated the Louisana native in their first meeting in 2014.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0