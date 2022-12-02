ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds

Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”

Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.
Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Kevin Holland turns his attention to middleweight veteran following loss at UFC Orlando: “The type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around”

UFC star Kevin Holland has gone after Derek Brunson after his former rival took a shot at him on social media. Last Saturday night at UFC Orlando, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. Some have already suggested it could be a Fight of the Year contender, whereas others have spent most of their time praising Thompson.
Dustin Poirier shares gnarly photo of his infected foot

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier provided concerned fans with an update on his gnarly staph infection he finds himself battling. Poirier was forced to visit the hospital on Sunday after suffering a gruesome staph infection in his left foot. ESPN reported that Poirier’s staph was not reacting to antibiotics, resulting in the American Top Team athlete remaining in the hospital.
Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282: “He just isn’t on my level”

Paddy Pimblett is confident he will finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282. Pimblett is set to face Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 as the Brit is set for his fourth Octagon appearance. He is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by stoppage and he expects the same outcome when he fights Gordon. Not only does he believe he will finish him, but he’s confident it will happen in the first round.
Magomed Ankalaev understands why “scared” Glover Teixeira did not accept UFC 282 title fight: “Because I’m in my prime, I’m only going up, I’m dangerous”

Magomed Ankalaev has given his thoughts on Glover Teixeira not accepting a title fight against him at UFC 282. At UFC 282 this weekend, Magomed Ankalaev will battle Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. The two had always been scheduled to face off but initially, it was in a non-title contest.
Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling react to the news that former rival TJ Dillashaw retired from MMA: “Can’t compete like a real man”

Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling have both given their thoughts on TJ Dillashaw retiring from MMA. Garbrandt and Dillashaw were longtime teammates at Team Alpha Male but the two later became rivals when ‘Killashaw’ left the gym. The pair ended up coaching against one another on TUF and fought twice in the Octagon for the bantamweight strap. Dillashaw won both of those contests, becoming the new champ and then defending the belt.
What’s next for Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland after UFC Orlando?

In the main event of UFC Orlando, a welterweight bout headlined the card as Stephen Thompson took on Kevin Holland. Thompson entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak after being outwrestled by Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. With that, he made it clear he wanted to fight a striker and even turned down a matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov. Meanwhile, Holland was coming off a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he took on a day’s notice which snapped his two-fight winning streak.
Bryce Mitchell announces giveaway of an autographed poster of underwear from drill accident

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has announced a unique giveaway for fans. ‘Thug Nasty’ has quickly risen to be one of the most interesting fighters at 145 pounds. While his fighting style is fun, it’s his out-of-the-cage antics that have earned him many headlines. From discussing conspiracy theories to challenging Joe Rogan to a debate over the shape of the Earth, Mitchell has done it all.
Anthony Smith dismisses Conor McGregor’s chances against Dustin Poirier in fourth fight: “He wasn’t really in either of those last two fights”

UFC commentator Anthony Smith doesn’t believe Conor McGregor will have much success in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’ last July at UFC 264. In that outing, the Irishman broke his leg in the final seconds of round one, handing him the TKO defeat. The loss was the second straight to Poirier for McGregor. The Irishman previously defeated the Louisana native in their first meeting in 2014.
