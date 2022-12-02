ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

England to meet France in World Cup quarters after cruising past Senegal

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson...
NBC San Diego

Morocco Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals by Beating Spain on Penalty Kicks

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The clock has not struck midnight on Morocco’s Cinderella run just yet. The nation has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history after...
NBC San Diego

Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland

What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
NBC San Diego

Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
BBC

Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat Nepal by three wickets in Namibia

Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19 Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22. Scotland claimed their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia. Nepal batted first and were 137 all out,...
BBC

Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club

Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta

Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
BBC

Cyril Ramaphosa: How Arthur Fraser landed South Africa's president in trouble

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is fighting back after being politically wounded by allegations that he stashed a huge sum of foreign currency in a sofa on his game farm, and then covered up its theft. He has rallied his governing African National Congress (ANC) to back him in parliament,...
The Associated Press

Twilight for Busquets, last of Spain’s champs at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sergio Busquets stood in the center circle, hands on hips, a blank look on his face. He reached soccer’s top step with Spain and now had been stung by La Roja’s third straight elimination from a major tournament on penalty kicks, this time 3-0 to Morocco after a 0-0 draw Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé is already one of the World Cup's all-time greats

DOHA, Qatar — France was letting Poland hanging around just a little too long for comfort. Les Bleus were in control following Olivier Giroud’s first-half strike in the defending World Cup champs’ round of 16 match Sunday in the Qatari capital, sure. But they hadn’t put things out of reach.
World

Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league

Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
The Associated Press

Tensions over trade deals exposed at Mercosur summit

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A summit of the four Mercosur nations exposed tensions Tuesday as Uruguay’s eagerness to seek out foreign markets collided with opposition from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said his country must “open up to the world” and it intends to...
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...

