Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
hypebeast.com
Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC
Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
French president Emmanuel Macron correctly predicts France World Cup result and goalscorers
French president Emmanuel Macron proved himself to be something of a modern-day Nostradamus as he accurately predicted both the score and goalscorers of France’s World Cup last-16 clash with Poland.France cruised into the quarter-finals - where they will face England, should Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions overcome Senegal on Sunday evening - by beating Poland 3-1, as Olivier Giroud scored once and Kylian Mbappe twice for Les Bleus before Robert Lewandowski converted a late consolation penalty.Remarkably, in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday, Macron not only predicted the 3-1 scoreline but even accurately called the goalscorers.The president said:...
brytfmonline.com
“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer
The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
‘It’s like watching Strictly’: Roy Keane slams Brazil’s ‘disrespectful’ goal celebrations against South Korea
Roy Keane slammed Brazil’s “disrespectful” goal celebrations and said it was like watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as the World Cup favourites raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea in the last-16.Vinicius Jr gave Brazil the lead early on and Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes.Both goals were celebrated exuberantly, with Brazil manager Tite then getting involved in their third as Richarlison finished a sublime team move.The dancing continued as Lucas Paqueta added a fourth with Brazil putting on a show with the best performance of the World Cup so far.But Keane was not...
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
Soccer-Cameroon football chief Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
'It was devastating, it could have been EIGHT': Chris Sutton says Brazil fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 to secure a place in the quarter-finals
Chris Sutton said that Brazil had fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals after they trounced South Korea to book their place in the quarter-finals against Croatia on Friday. Sportsmail columnist Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, hailed the world No 1-ranked team after they turned on...
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé is already one of the World Cup's all-time greats
DOHA, Qatar — France was letting Poland hanging around just a little too long for comfort. Les Bleus were in control following Olivier Giroud’s first-half strike in the defending World Cup champs’ round of 16 match Sunday in the Qatari capital, sure. But they hadn’t put things out of reach.
England forward Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home
England forward Raheem Sterling is taking time away from the World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home, per the Guardian. Sterling missed Sunday's win over Senegal, and it's unclear if he will be available when England takes on France in the semi-final Saturday, England manager Gareth Southgate said.
kalkinemedia.com
Soccer-Brazil's Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal, report says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company. Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
