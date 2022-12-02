ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
The Independent

French president Emmanuel Macron correctly predicts France World Cup result and goalscorers

French president Emmanuel Macron proved himself to be something of a modern-day Nostradamus as he accurately predicted both the score and goalscorers of France’s World Cup last-16 clash with Poland.France cruised into the quarter-finals - where they will face England, should Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions overcome Senegal on Sunday evening - by beating Poland 3-1, as Olivier Giroud scored once and Kylian Mbappe twice for Les Bleus before Robert Lewandowski converted a late consolation penalty.Remarkably, in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday, Macron not only predicted the 3-1 scoreline but even accurately called the goalscorers.The president said:...
brytfmonline.com

“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer

The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
The Independent

‘It’s like watching Strictly’: Roy Keane slams Brazil’s ‘disrespectful’ goal celebrations against South Korea

Roy Keane slammed Brazil’s “disrespectful” goal celebrations and said it was like watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as the World Cup favourites raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea in the last-16.Vinicius Jr gave Brazil the lead early on and Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot inside 12 minutes.Both goals were celebrated exuberantly, with Brazil manager Tite then getting involved in their third as Richarlison finished a sublime team move.The dancing continued as Lucas Paqueta added a fourth with Brazil putting on a show with the best performance of the World Cup so far.But Keane was not...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
Daily Mail

'It was devastating, it could have been EIGHT': Chris Sutton says Brazil fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 to secure a place in the quarter-finals

Chris Sutton said that Brazil had fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals after they trounced South Korea to book their place in the quarter-finals against Croatia on Friday. Sportsmail columnist Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, hailed the world No 1-ranked team after they turned on...
FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé is already one of the World Cup's all-time greats

DOHA, Qatar — France was letting Poland hanging around just a little too long for comfort. Les Bleus were in control following Olivier Giroud’s first-half strike in the defending World Cup champs’ round of 16 match Sunday in the Qatari capital, sure. But they hadn’t put things out of reach.
kalkinemedia.com

Soccer-Brazil's Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal, report says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company. Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the...
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...

