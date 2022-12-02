Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A traffic stop by Katy police officers turned into a pursuit, and two alleged human smugglers were apprehended and charged. It happened Thursday morning, according to KPRC 2 News. Police made a traffic stop along I-10 in Katy, Waller County, on December 1 at 10:24 a.m. After being stopped, the driver drove off and the pursuit ended several miles away in a Houston parking garage. At that point the driver and a passenger took off on foot.

