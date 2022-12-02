Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

Read full article on original website
Love & Light
4d ago
I couldn’t even read this entire article, I’m literally sick to my stomach! I am huge into reality crime shows and such. But this is a whole different evil! HORRIBLE!!
Carmen Monroe
3d ago
I used to go to church with this guy 15 years ago. My sister and him were friends. I could never understand why because he always gave me the weirdest and worst vibes even though he appeared innocent at the time. He keeps proving time and time again that my gut was right about him.
Brat Hilton
4d ago
oh my God, what rescuer would give him kittens after he already had charges before? This guy is a monster. Why is he allowed to live in society with humans?
