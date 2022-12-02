ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cindy
3d ago

I wonder what their excuse is for letting a cold blooded killer go free when they DO HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE minus a video of him actually killing someone.... the recent aquittal of Colton Stock for example!!!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!

KCTV 5

Police: Child’s death from malnutrition and neglect ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a child’s death more than a month ago has been ruled a homicide. According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on Nov. 3 for a report of a dead 4-year-old girl. When they arrived at an apartment, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon

A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Kansas City man charged in a deadly Jefferson City bar shooting is due in court Monday afternoon. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges Damien Davis with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight. Davis The post Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of killing his child and abandoning the corpse appeared in court on Monday from via video from the Boone County Jail. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. His next hearing The post Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last night. “At first I was in panic, because I only live a mile and a half to 2 miles from the jail,” said Stephanie Chapman. This...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
LAWRENCE, KS
myleaderpaper.com

Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges

Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two inmates escape Cass County Jail, search efforts underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for two men who escaped the Cass County Jail Monday evening. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the facility. The U.S. Marshals Service has been activated to assist...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Following Arrest

A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The community is grieving the loss of such a young life as the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

