COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of killing his child and abandoning the corpse appeared in court on Monday from via video from the Boone County Jail. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. His next hearing The post Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO