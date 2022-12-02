Read full article on original website
Cindy
3d ago
I wonder what their excuse is for letting a cold blooded killer go free when they DO HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE minus a video of him actually killing someone.... the recent aquittal of Colton Stock for example!!!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!
KCTV 5
Police: Child’s death from malnutrition and neglect ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a child’s death more than a month ago has been ruled a homicide. According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on Nov. 3 for a report of a dead 4-year-old girl. When they arrived at an apartment, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.
KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters
Adair Fish, the 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters, faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.
Court Documents: New details released in KCK Halloween party shooting
Newly released court documents provide new details about a Kansas City, Kansas Halloween party shooting that killed a teen, injured six others.
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of first-degree murder following shooting at Leavenworth apartment building
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man from Kansas City, Kansas, has been found guilty of murder following a shooting that happened at an apartment building in Leavenworth over the summer. A jury found 28-year-old Jerell Dewayne Martin guilty of first-degree murder. He is set to be sentenced on Jan 20.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
kwos.com
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Kansas City man charged in a deadly Jefferson City bar shooting is due in court Monday afternoon. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges Damien Davis with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight. Davis The post Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of killing his child and abandoning the corpse appeared in court on Monday from via video from the Boone County Jail. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. His next hearing The post Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCK man found guilty in Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman
Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty by a jury for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KCTV 5
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last night. “At first I was in panic, because I only live a mile and a half to 2 miles from the jail,” said Stephanie Chapman. This...
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
KCTV 5
KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
WIBW
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
KCTV 5
Two inmates escape Cass County Jail, search efforts underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for two men who escaped the Cass County Jail Monday evening. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez and 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks were able to escape the facility. The U.S. Marshals Service has been activated to assist...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
KCTV 5
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The community is grieving the loss of such a young life as the...
