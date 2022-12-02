ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intricate wood carving at Bridgeton Country Christmas

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bridgeton Country Christmas kicked off its second weekend Friday.

Visitors to the festival are treated to dozens of vendors. One vendor we spoke to runs a stand called “Chip off the Block.” That vendor, Tom Makowski, is part of the artisan market in Bridgeton.

‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton

He creates all kinds of wooden pieces, from coasters to butter and cheese boards, even keyholders. Each piece contains intricate designs.

“They all (visitors) find it unique. It’s not something a lot of people see,” Makowski said. “A lot of carvers do it, but it’s good carving, good fun.”

Makowski added that the market gets visitors throughout the year, but sales and interest increase around the holiday season.

“A lot of times we get people from all over the world through here, so it’s always interesting.”

The Bridgeton Country Christmas continues through Sunday.

