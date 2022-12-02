ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philadelphia Plans Bus System Overhaul

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced plans to revamp its regional transit system, eliminating some underperforming bus routes and improving service on more well-used lines. As Emily Rizzo reports for WHYY, “SEPTA also wants to do away with bus routes in ten suburban communities and replace them with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia

BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Car Torn Apart in Deadly Red Light Wreck in Northeast Philly

Léelo en español aquí. A deadly wreck where one car was left nearly unrecognizable closed a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police said the driver of a 2004 Acura was speeding southbound on Frankford Avenue when they disregarded a red light near Unruh Avenue just after 4:45 a.m. and struck a Nissan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe

A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home

A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

