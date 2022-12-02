Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
Philadelphia Plans Bus System Overhaul
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced plans to revamp its regional transit system, eliminating some underperforming bus routes and improving service on more well-used lines. As Emily Rizzo reports for WHYY, “SEPTA also wants to do away with bus routes in ten suburban communities and replace them with...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Notice a Change on I-76? PennDOT Says Crashes, Travel Time Are Down. This Is Why
Drivers traveling the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching...
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
Climb aboard: 'Jolly Trolley' returns for its seventh season
The trolley is decked out in festive lights, has live music and is BYOB. It makes stops at some of the brightest holiday light displays in Philadelphia until Dec. 31.
phillygrub.blog
Rosy’s Cafe Opens in Rittenhouse for Breakfast Tacos, Coffee, and Lunch
FCM Hospitality and Avram Hornik announce the grand opening of Rosy’s Cafe in Rittenhouse neighborhood, located next to Rosy’s Taco Shop. Philadelphia’s newest breakfast destination is located at 2218 Walnut Street. The charming cafe has warm and cozy vibes and colorful artwork, with a menu that focuses...
PhillyBite
5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia
BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
Reading Terminal Market's 'Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles' Is Soulfully Good
We need to get there asap!
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
NBC Philadelphia
Car Torn Apart in Deadly Red Light Wreck in Northeast Philly
Léelo en español aquí. A deadly wreck where one car was left nearly unrecognizable closed a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police said the driver of a 2004 Acura was speeding southbound on Frankford Avenue when they disregarded a red light near Unruh Avenue just after 4:45 a.m. and struck a Nissan.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Free pay phones coming to Philadelphia for people without cell phones
Pay phones have been disappearing in Philadelphia thanks to the mobile phone, but some people simply don’t have access to them. A new volunteer organization wants to serve the community by installing free pay phones in the city.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 2 children missing from Philadelphia since beginning of November
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man and two children who they say have not been seen for more than a month. Isabel Naumowicz, 3, and Jonathan Rossi, 7, were last seen leaving a property on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with 43-year-old Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1.
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
