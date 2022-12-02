ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mainebiz.biz

On a roll: Auburn tire retailer expands with new Vermont store

VIP Tires & Service has expanded its regional footprint with its fifth location in Vermont amid a bullish business outlook for 2023. The Auburn-based company, led by President and CEO Tim Winkeler, opened its 67th location last week at a former Hyundai car dealership in Bennington. The new store is located at 183 Phyllis Lane and employs eight people, including manager John Chapman. That brings the company's total to more than 600 employees.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Recent Portland Killings, Violence Have Residents on Edge

In 2022, Portland, Maine, has had shootings in the city double from 2021, and multiple murders and shootings have occurred in well-trafficked areas at the heart of the city. Last Tuesday, a 26-year-old man whom police identified as a city resident named Tyler Flexon was shot and wounded near the intersection of Sherman Street and Mellen Steet.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
police1.com

Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life

I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dollar General opens first Portland location

PORTLAND, Maine — A new Dollar General is now open in Portland. The store located at 340 Allen Avenue opened to the public on Monday. While there are other Dollar General locations in South Portland, the Allen Avenue store is the first to open in the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction

A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
LEWISTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE

