Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #16
Welcome to the 16th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 prep commitments and 1 transfer portal addition as the Seminoles begin preparations to meet Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. We are now in the recruiting home stretch of December, when FSU will host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
Tomahawk Nation
WR Keyshawn Helton enters transfer portal
Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton has announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal, the latest departure for the Florida State Seminoles. The redshirt senior did not see any action in the 2022 season and missed significant time due to injury. Helton appeared in 10 games last season, recording 18 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis announces return to FSU for 2023 season
Florida State football received major news for the 2023 season today, with quarterback Jordan Travis announcing his return to Tallahassee for one more year in a Seminoles uniform:. Travis, who began his career with the Louisville Cardinals, transferred to Florida State for the 2019 season. He earned a sixth year...
Tomahawk Nation
A guide to FSU’s NIL collectives
As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
chopchat.com
FSU football 2022 Transfer Tracker: A list of FSU players entering portal
FSU football looks to finish this 2022 season on a strong note, on the field, and the recruiting trails. The transfer portal officially opened Monday, with players looking to find new places to call home. The Noles will look to add higher-caliber players to its roster, while other FSU players...
247Sports
FSU offers No. 2 QB in the 2025 class on Monday
Florida State offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday, according to 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-5, 178-pound signal-caller is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com. FSU had multiple coaches in Tennessee on Monday, including head...
Gator Country
Carroll-Jackson building a connection with the Florida Gators’ coaching staff
On Saturday, the Florida Gators coaching staff handed out a new offer to a prospect who is on the rise after impressing coaches during his senior year. Offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson (6-5, 285, Harrisburg, PA. Central Dauphin East) picked up the offer from Florida after talking to the Gators offensive line coaches.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to play Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl
It’s time to get cheesy. The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) are headed to Cheez-It Bowl to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6), the first postseason game of head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee. The news was first reported by Action Network’s...
247Sports
FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: FSU Soccer heading to College Cup, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news. While most of the fall sports have completed, we will continue to keep you up to date...
Tomahawk Nation
“This is a showcase game:” Mike Norvell excited for FSU’s chance to finish strong vs. Oklahoma
No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football, for the first time in the Mike Norvell era, is part of bowl season. The Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) were selected on Sunday to take part in the Cheez-It Bowl, slated to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12). It’s the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ranked No. 13 in final AP, USA Today Coaches polls before bowls
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was idle this week, but still managed to move up slightly in this week’s AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 13. Florida State was slotted No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and...
Florida Gators vs. Stetson: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators' host the Stetson Hatters on Sunday.
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU heads into postseason as No. 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is heading into postseason play as a top 15 team, slotted once more at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Seminoles were idle this week as the Utah Utes and Kansas State Wildcats both pulled off upsets in their respective conference championships, preventing FSU from making a leap.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
Tomahawk Nation
Keep Climbing Family Foundation looks to provide immediate impact through action
Since the arrival of Mike Norvell at Florida State, one word has defined his tenure — climb. To be more specific, it's one acronym, since like any coach worth his salt, Norvell developed one to embody his vision for what the program should emphasize: commitment, “little things,” intensity, mental toughness, brotherhood.
New donut, chicken, wine shops set to open in Tallahassee in 2023
New restaurants are moving into Tallahassee with a focus on serving more than just food. In addition, a Tallahassee staple is setting up shop in a new location.
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
