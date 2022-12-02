Welcome to the 16th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 prep commitments and 1 transfer portal addition as the Seminoles begin preparations to meet Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. We are now in the recruiting home stretch of December, when FSU will host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO