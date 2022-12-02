ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

WR Keyshawn Helton enters transfer portal

Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton has announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal, the latest departure for the Florida State Seminoles. The redshirt senior did not see any action in the 2022 season and missed significant time due to injury. Helton appeared in 10 games last season, recording 18 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Jordan Travis announces return to FSU for 2023 season

Florida State football received major news for the 2023 season today, with quarterback Jordan Travis announcing his return to Tallahassee for one more year in a Seminoles uniform:. Travis, who began his career with the Louisville Cardinals, transferred to Florida State for the 2019 season. He earned a sixth year...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

A guide to FSU’s NIL collectives

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers No. 2 QB in the 2025 class on Monday

Florida State offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday, according to 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-5, 178-pound signal-caller is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com. FSU had multiple coaches in Tennessee on Monday, including head...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to play Oklahoma Sooners in Cheez-It Bowl

It’s time to get cheesy. The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) are headed to Cheez-It Bowl to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6), the first postseason game of head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure in Tallahassee. The news was first reported by Action Network’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
iheart.com

Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games

Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU heads into postseason as No. 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) is heading into postseason play as a top 15 team, slotted once more at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Seminoles were idle this week as the Utah Utes and Kansas State Wildcats both pulled off upsets in their respective conference championships, preventing FSU from making a leap.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy