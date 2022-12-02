Read full article on original website
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
19-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach, accused of stealing vehicle
A 19-year-old from Suffolk was recently arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
VBPD shares footage of officer fatally shooting suspect; suspect appears to point gun at officer
Virginia Beach Police is hosting a press conference Monday following a shooting that took the life of one man last week.
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
WAVY News 10
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight …. Welcome Home Initiative in Virginia Beach brings …. Veterans across the country come to Virginia Beach for the 3-day event in November. They share painful stories, and work to unburden their souls from memories they carried for years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ftn7xP. VBPD...
Man arrested, accused of attempted robbery at Portsmouth Food Lion
A man is now in custody after police say he attempted to rob a Portsmouth Food Lion at gunpoint.
Man died from October shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
13newsnow.com
2nd Walmart employee, shooting survivor sues company
James Kelly is suing for $50 million in damages. He worked for the Chesapeake store since Aug. 1, and said he previously reported the gunman for harassment.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
Death investigation underway after man found in water at Willoughby Harbor Marina
Police are now investigating after a man was found in the water at Willoughby Harbor Marina early Tuesday morning.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for St. Louis police chief position
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone is among four finalists for the top police job in St. Louis, Missouri.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered
Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor leaves hospital after 2 weeks in trauma unit
Doctors told her family they weren't sure she would make it.
13newsnow.com
1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
WAVY News 10
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
WAVY News 10
Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors
