Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man died from October shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered

SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

