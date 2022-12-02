Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters
One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
thebrag.com
Two Australian men film themselves harassing Balenciaga retail workers
Two Australian men have taken to filming themselves harassing Balenciaga retail workers in the wake of the company’s recent ad campaign. Two Australian men, Lachlan Kavanagh and Dale Farmilo, who have been radicalized by the far-right American media apparatus, have taken to harassing retail workers in the wake of the company’s latest advertising campaign.
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
thebrag.com
This comedian’s viral song is a joyous ode to doing absolutely nothing at work
In the year when the concept of “quiet quitting” really took off, it feels only fitting that a song about doing, well, nothing at work has gone viral. Calimar White, who lists his occupations as “standup comedian/actor/writer/prostitute” in his Instagram bio, has went hugely viral for the comedic rap hit ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’.
Indian Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns From NDTV Following Adani Takeover; Acclaimed Anchor Was Profiled In Toronto Award-Winning Doc ‘While We Watched’
Award-winning Indian journalist Ravish Kumar has stepped down from his role at broadcaster NDTV, which is in the process of a hostile takeover by Indian billionaire Guatam Adani. His resignation came one day after NDTV co-founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding, one of the backers of NDTV. On November 22, the Adani Group started the process of acquiring an additional 26% stake in the broadcaster, which following the acquisition of a 29.18% stake announced in August, gives it a controlling 55% share. NDTV put out a statement in August saying that Adani’s move to acquire the shareholdings...
NME
K-pop label SM Entertainment to set up Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore. CNBC reported yesterday (November 30) that the label – home to some of K-pop’s top acts such as aespa, NCT, Girls’ Generation, EXO and more – has plans to expand its operations in the Southeast Asian region by setting up headquarters for the region in Singapore. According to CNBC, SM Entertainment are currently in the process of recruitment for its Singapore branch.
Daily Beast
The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour
Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community engagement exercises, but he quickly ramped things up.
tbivision.com
NHK, Korea’s Yoon N Company & BBC Asia pick up from Passion
Korea’s Yoon N Company and BBC Asia have snagged rights to an array of Passion Distribution’s factual shows, ahead of the Asia TV Forum which starts later this week. The Tinopolis-owned sales firm has sold more than 100 hours of content to networks and streamers, with BBC Asia buying Engineering Reborn from sibling Pioneer Productions and Yoon N Company taking Art That Made Us. The latter is produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions.
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the docuseries
Netflix announced the Sussexes' docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will air on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. A new trailer was released for it.
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Prepares to Widen Back-To-Work Order Amid Truckers' Strike
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday ordered preparations for widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged truckers' strike. Thousands of South Korean truckers have been on strike for more than 10 days, with negotiators for the government and unions making no progress...
thebrag.com
It’s a no bones day: viral TikTok pug Noodle has died aged 14
Noodle, the pug who went viral on TikTok for his ‘bones’ and ‘no bones’ daily mood predictions, has died at the age of 14. The pug, who went viral for his daily ‘bones’ test, died on Friday. “I’m so sorry to have to share...
techaiapp.com
Seoul court rejects warrants for former Terraform Labs employees and investors over Luna collapse • TechCrunch
It’s difficult to believe they would flee or destroy evidence as Shin and the seven other suspects have been cooperating with the investigation, Yonhap News said, citing the Seoul court. In addition, the suspects also need to be guaranteed their rights to defend themselves against the allegations of capital market rules, which is the core accusation of this case, according to the court, per Yonhap.
TODAY.com
Teen World Cup fan (and Qatari royal) goes viral in China as ‘dumpling wrapper prince’
A 16-year-old who is believed to be a member of the Qatari royal family has become a sensation on Chinese social media after his visible disappointment over Qatar’s loss in the opening match of the World Cup, with fans affectionately calling him the “dumpling wrapper prince.”. Abdulrahman Fahad...
US News and World Report
'We Are Not Your Enemy', Say South Korean Truckers Striking for Minimum Wage Protections
UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Inside five white tents outside the Uiwang container depot near Seoul, about 200 striking truckers huddle around gas heaters, trying to fight the bitter cold and the government narrative that they are well paid "labour aristocracy." They are all too aware of the impact their...
