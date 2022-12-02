ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Briana B.

Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering

What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
CBS News

Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters

One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
thebrag.com

Two Australian men film themselves harassing Balenciaga retail workers

Two Australian men have taken to filming themselves harassing Balenciaga retail workers in the wake of the company’s recent ad campaign. Two Australian men, Lachlan Kavanagh and Dale Farmilo, who have been radicalized by the far-right American media apparatus, have taken to harassing retail workers in the wake of the company’s latest advertising campaign.
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
thebrag.com

This comedian’s viral song is a joyous ode to doing absolutely nothing at work

In the year when the concept of “quiet quitting” really took off, it feels only fitting that a song about doing, well, nothing at work has gone viral. Calimar White, who lists his occupations as “standup comedian/actor/writer/prostitute” in his Instagram bio, has went hugely viral for the comedic rap hit ‘Never Do S#!T At Work’.
Deadline

Indian Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns From NDTV Following Adani Takeover; Acclaimed Anchor Was Profiled In Toronto Award-Winning Doc ‘While We Watched’

Award-winning Indian journalist Ravish Kumar has stepped down from his role at broadcaster NDTV, which is in the process of a hostile takeover by Indian billionaire Guatam Adani.  His resignation came one day after NDTV co-founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding, one of the backers of NDTV. On November 22, the Adani Group started the process of acquiring an additional 26% stake in the broadcaster, which following the acquisition of a 29.18% stake announced in August, gives it a controlling 55% share. NDTV put out a statement in August saying that Adani’s move to acquire the shareholdings...
NME

K-pop label SM Entertainment to set up Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore. CNBC reported yesterday (November 30) that the label – home to some of K-pop’s top acts such as aespa, NCT, Girls’ Generation, EXO and more – has plans to expand its operations in the Southeast Asian region by setting up headquarters for the region in Singapore. According to CNBC, SM Entertainment are currently in the process of recruitment for its Singapore branch.
Daily Beast

The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour

Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community engagement exercises, but he quickly ramped things up.
tbivision.com

NHK, Korea’s Yoon N Company & BBC Asia pick up from Passion

Korea’s Yoon N Company and BBC Asia have snagged rights to an array of Passion Distribution’s factual shows, ahead of the Asia TV Forum which starts later this week. The Tinopolis-owned sales firm has sold more than 100 hours of content to networks and streamers, with BBC Asia buying Engineering Reborn from sibling Pioneer Productions and Yoon N Company taking Art That Made Us. The latter is produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions.
US News and World Report

South Korea's Yoon Prepares to Widen Back-To-Work Order Amid Truckers' Strike

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday ordered preparations for widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged truckers' strike. Thousands of South Korean truckers have been on strike for more than 10 days, with negotiators for the government and unions making no progress...
thebrag.com

It’s a no bones day: viral TikTok pug Noodle has died aged 14

Noodle, the pug who went viral on TikTok for his ‘bones’ and ‘no bones’ daily mood predictions, has died at the age of 14. The pug, who went viral for his daily ‘bones’ test, died on Friday. “I’m so sorry to have to share...
techaiapp.com

Seoul court rejects warrants for former Terraform Labs employees and investors over Luna collapse • TechCrunch

It’s difficult to believe they would flee or destroy evidence as Shin and the seven other suspects have been cooperating with the investigation, Yonhap News said, citing the Seoul court. In addition, the suspects also need to be guaranteed their rights to defend themselves against the allegations of capital market rules, which is the core accusation of this case, according to the court, per Yonhap.
US News and World Report

'We Are Not Your Enemy', Say South Korean Truckers Striking for Minimum Wage Protections

UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Inside five white tents outside the Uiwang container depot near Seoul, about 200 striking truckers huddle around gas heaters, trying to fight the bitter cold and the government narrative that they are well paid "labour aristocracy." They are all too aware of the impact their...

