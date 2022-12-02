Read full article on original website
Martinez’s Monster Night Pushes Skins Past Ulysses
Zayden Martinez scored 32 points and the Liberal Redskins won their opener 74-60 Friday night in Ulysses. It’s the fifth straight year the Redskins have won their opener. LHS erased a nine point third quarter deficit in their first meeting against the Tigers since 2014 and their first basketball trip for Ulysses since 2013. Martinez 32 points is the most by a Redskin since Kace Vongsakda scored 32 points at Dodge City in 2018.
Seward County Republicans to Select County Treasurer Replacement
The Seward County Republican Party is set to meet Thursday evening at 6:30 in the County Commission Chambers. Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine has announced her retirement, and the Seward County Republicans will gather in a convention to choose her replacement. A short meeting will follow the selection.
Seward County Democrats to Reorganize
The Seward County Democratic Party will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Liberal Memorial Library in the basement. The main agenda item will be to elect new officers for the next two years. While all interested individuals are invited to attend the meeting, only registered Democrats are allowed to vote on the officers. Refreshments will be served.
Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case
An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
