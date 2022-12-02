Zayden Martinez scored 32 points and the Liberal Redskins won their opener 74-60 Friday night in Ulysses. It’s the fifth straight year the Redskins have won their opener. LHS erased a nine point third quarter deficit in their first meeting against the Tigers since 2014 and their first basketball trip for Ulysses since 2013. Martinez 32 points is the most by a Redskin since Kace Vongsakda scored 32 points at Dodge City in 2018.

2 DAYS AGO