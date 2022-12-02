Every year, Thanksgiving comes and goes, bringing in its wake a reminder that yet another year is coming to a close. For me, however, it is also a reminder of the timing around the decision my partners and I made 10 years ago to launch our own IP litigation boutique and consulting practice. As a result of that experience, I am always keen to see what lateral moves happen in the IP litigation space as the close of another year approaches, especially when those moves involve significant practices. This year in particular has seen a number of high-profile announcements in the IP litigation ecosystem — in both directions — from boutique to Biglaw as well as from Biglaw to boutique. An example of the former is the October announcement that Durie Tangri would be joining MoFo’s IP litigation practice. And with respect to the latter, the departure from Paul Weiss of a powerhouse group of IP litigators was more than deserving of the media coverage the news received right before Thanksgiving. One of the former Paul Weiss lawyers — and new name partner of Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP — Jennifer Wu, has kindly agreed to discuss her move and new firm with this readership.

16 HOURS AGO