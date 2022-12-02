Read full article on original website
The Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022: Addressing The Growing Pressure On Law Firms
Last month, I covered several key findings, including the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) that has become part of the new normal for legal professionals and is the backdrop to the significant pressure that is driving change in the profession. Law departments are feeling the pressure and, as a result, are putting extra pressure on their law firms (recall that 32% of lawyers in-house indicated they are very likely to switch firms in the upcoming year).
3 Questions For An IP Trial Lawyer And New Boutique Founding Partner (Part I)
Every year, Thanksgiving comes and goes, bringing in its wake a reminder that yet another year is coming to a close. For me, however, it is also a reminder of the timing around the decision my partners and I made 10 years ago to launch our own IP litigation boutique and consulting practice. As a result of that experience, I am always keen to see what lateral moves happen in the IP litigation space as the close of another year approaches, especially when those moves involve significant practices. This year in particular has seen a number of high-profile announcements in the IP litigation ecosystem — in both directions — from boutique to Biglaw as well as from Biglaw to boutique. An example of the former is the October announcement that Durie Tangri would be joining MoFo’s IP litigation practice. And with respect to the latter, the departure from Paul Weiss of a powerhouse group of IP litigators was more than deserving of the media coverage the news received right before Thanksgiving. One of the former Paul Weiss lawyers — and new name partner of Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP — Jennifer Wu, has kindly agreed to discuss her move and new firm with this readership.
On Introductions To Briefs That Are Both Generic And Harmful
The first bad introduction is an irrelevant chronology: “Plaintiff filed the Complaint on January 1. Defendant removed the Complaint on January 15. Plaintiff moved to remand on February 1. Defendant opposed remand on February 15.”. If these dates have nothing to do with why the defendant’s motion to dismiss...
Justices take up elections case that could reshape voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
Trump Lawyers Earn Yet More Judicial Side Eye In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
At a pre-Thanksgiving hearing in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case against Donald Trump, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made it clear that the former president’s lawyers Alina Habba and Michael Madaio had exhausted his patience. The pair claimed that they hadn’t yet been retained to represent Trump in...
