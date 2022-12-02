Cape Coral duo arrested after child eats THC infused gummy

Related
Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident
A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
Lee sheriff seeks public's help finding two missing Lehigh Acres children
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two Lehigh Acres children who went missing after school on Friday. Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf, 14, were last seen at Harns Marsh Middle School, officials say. Ryochie is 4'8” tall, weighs about 85...
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
Woman, child aboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach found dead, police say
The plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off Saturday night. The FAA alerted local police when it was discovered the plane hadn't returned.
Naples man firing gun from roof at neighbors leads to enormous narcotics discovery
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old man faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, following a shooting in North Naples last night that left a man injured. “Violence and drugs have no place in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Anyone who commits an act of violence or brings drugs into our community will be arrested and held accountable.”
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
Car crash in Collier County leaves one seriously injured
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after being involved in a car crash on I-75. The accident occurred near Mile Marker 97 at around 3:40 p.m. The person injured was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as a trauma alert. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the...
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane. Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood. Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just...
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
Cape Coral Police’s ‘Fill The Boat’ Toy Drive back for its 16th year
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police Department is holding its 16th annual “Fill The Boat” Toy Drive this weekend. The department will be collecting toys for children in Cape Coral in need on the following schedule:. Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Deputies investigating shooting in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. It happened on Eucalyptus Lane just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man was charged with murder after detectives say he intentionally ran over a woman with his vehicle and killed her. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Donald Lee Whitaker is charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker...
Plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico killing woman, child after taking off from Venice airport; Man still missing
VENICE, Fla. - Authorities continue to search for a man involved in a plane crash that claimed the lives of a woman and child. According to the Venice Police Department, the wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee was discovered around 2 p.m. approximately one-third of a mile offshore, just west of the airport.
