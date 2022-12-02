ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral duo arrested after child eats THC infused gummy

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFC1E_0jVaMxxK00

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident

A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
YAHOO!

Lee sheriff seeks public's help finding two missing Lehigh Acres children

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two Lehigh Acres children who went missing after school on Friday. Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf, 14, were last seen at Harns Marsh Middle School, officials say. Ryochie is 4'8” tall, weighs about 85...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man firing gun from roof at neighbors leads to enormous narcotics discovery

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old man faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, following a shooting in North Naples last night that left a man injured. “Violence and drugs have no place in our community,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Anyone who commits an act of violence or brings drugs into our community will be arrested and held accountable.”
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crash in Collier County leaves one seriously injured

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after being involved in a car crash on I-75. The accident occurred near Mile Marker 97 at around 3:40 p.m. The person injured was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center as a trauma alert. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane. Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood. Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL

Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
live5news.com

Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man was charged with murder after detectives say he intentionally ran over a woman with his vehicle and killed her. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Donald Lee Whitaker is charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker...
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy