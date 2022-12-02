Read full article on original website
Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight
A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas
Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.
Video Appears to Show Sauce Walka Next to Erupting Mauna Loa Volcano
Sauce Walka is living life on the wild side. The Houston rapper is out to prove he's a hot boy for real after posting video that appears to show him reporting live and direct from the erupting Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. Sauce Walka shared the eye-popping video via Instagram...
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let’s Look
Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner, but, that's not why most of us know his name is it?. Of course, most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused former Houston Texan NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
Luxurious Foyer as You Enter This New Tomball, Texas Mansion
This home looks like something out of a movie, my jaw dropped as I started scrolling through the photos. The entrance to the home is incredible, all of your friends and family coming to visit would be in awe as soon as they walk inside of this home. This Tomball, Texas home is so nice if I lived here I would try so hard not to mess anything up, this place looks picture perfect.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes
If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
