WSVN-TV
Amid tree donations for fundraiser, Key Biscayne church helps another church that fell victim to same broker
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and some 7News viewers are spreading holiday cheer by stepping up to help a South Florida church in need, and that house of worship in turn is paying it forward to another congregation. 7News cameras on Saturday captured Christmas trees under a big...
southdadenewsleader.com
Bald Eagle “Rita” in Critical Condition
“Rita,” the bald eagle that received international attention last year when her and her mate, “Ron,” were featured on a live nest cam in conjunction with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, was found in critical condition with a severely broken right wing. She was transported to Wildlife...
southdadenewsleader.com
Time to begin celebrating Christmas in Homestead
The City of Homestead is getting ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The party will begin on December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Losner Park. There will be snow, lights and Santa Claus will come to visit in Downtown Homestead. The historic district will become a winter wonderland and there will be plenty of fun. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
southdadenewsleader.com
ZooMiami says Hello Baby Giraffe
Zoo Miami has something extra special to be thankful for! On Sunday, November 20th, a healthy male giraffe was born at the zoo. The mother’s name is Mia and she is 15 years old. This is her eighth calf and the 58th giraffe born at Zoo Miami. This is...
Subway debuts first-ever footlong cookies at Florida Cookieway
Footlong sandwiches have always been a Subway staple, but a footlong cookie? That's a first.
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate
A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, just north of Atlantic Blvd, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Click10.com
Police: 2 people struck by driver during possible medical emergency
MIAMI – Two people were injured after being hit by a car in Miami-Dade County. It happened just before noon on Sunday near Northwest 17th Street and 8th Avenue in Miami. Witnesses said the car struck a pole along with the two pedestrians. “I see a car coming fast,...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Spiritual Experience on Sunday Evenings
Scape Service on November 27 at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Help to Find Woman With Alzheimer's That Disappeared After Flight to Miami
Family members and Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman with Alzheimer's that disappeared after she landed at Miami International Airport Saturday. Officials confirmed 63-year-old María Teresa Velásquez landed safely after her flight from Massachusetts, but she has not been seen or heard from since...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hometown Market Returns Dec. 3
The Coconut Creek Hometown Market is kicking off the holiday season with a vast collection of goods from local vendors. The first December hometown market will take place on Sat., Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Township Plaza, located at 4400 W. Sample Road. The biweekly event...
WSVN-TV
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
WSVN-TV
Man bitten by raccoon on Miami Beach Boardwalk shares ordeal
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out and sharing his story days after, he said, he was badly bitten by a raccoon while walking his service dog on the Miami Beach Boardwalk. The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this week
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new location in Florida this week, giving shoppers another option when it comes to holiday shopping on a budget. Read on to learn more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
Washed up yacht could be removed as early as next week
Pompano Beach – Hurricane Nicole largely skirted South Florida, but one of its few victims here is still washed up. A beached yacht located a few feet north of Northeast 16 Street has become a mini tourist attraction, a mild obstacle for beachgoers and kite surfers, and a target for vandals.
