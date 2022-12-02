ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin. Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One in critical condition after motorcycle collision in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle collision in east Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at around 5:34 p.m. in the 21-311 block of Airport Blvd. EMS said they had CPR in progress as they were transporting...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police release video of aggravated robbery at PECU in October

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released a new video of an aggravated bank robbery that occurred in Central Austin in October in hopes of identifying the suspect caught on camera. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4th at the Public Employee Credit Union located at 1200 West...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
AUSTIN, TX
cun.news

Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning

This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
KCEN

Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
KILLEEN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla crashes into South Austin bar

Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
