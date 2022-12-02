Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
APD: Woman dies after weekend crash in south Austin
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in south Austin over the weekend.
Police investigating south Austin suspicious death
It happened in the 700 block of Mankato Drive just before 5 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin. Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days...
Man indicted after Bastrop deputy stabbed at East Riverside H-E-B
Jaime Canales, 40, was indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
CBS Austin
One in critical condition after motorcycle collision in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle collision in east Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at around 5:34 p.m. in the 21-311 block of Airport Blvd. EMS said they had CPR in progress as they were transporting...
CBS Austin
Austin Police release video of aggravated robbery at PECU in October
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released a new video of an aggravated bank robbery that occurred in Central Austin in October in hopes of identifying the suspect caught on camera. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4th at the Public Employee Credit Union located at 1200 West...
fox7austin.com
Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
cun.news
Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning
This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
Report: Austin Justice Coalition, City of Austin no longer part of indicted police officers' lawsuit
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition and the City of Austin have reportedly been dismissed as parties in a lawsuit that several police officers filed earlier this year after they were indicted on aggravated assault charges related to the May 2020 social justice protests. In June, officers Todd...
CBS Austin
Mueller Flats apartments sues City of Austin, asks to be taken off 'Repeat Offender' list
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin apartment complex is suing the City of Austin. Mueller Flats wants its complex to be removed from a 'Repeat Offender' list. The lawsuit alleges Mueller Flats is on the list because of damages sustained during the 2021 February winter storm. The suit claims...
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
fox7austin.com
1 dead, another injured after car collides with fence in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another injured after a car collided with a fence in East Austin. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Martin Avenue near E. 51st Street just before 9 p.m. Dec. 3. One person was...
CBS Austin
Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
fox44news.com
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
