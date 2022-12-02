Effective: 2022-12-07 01:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Fog is expected to expand across portions of central Illinois tonight, especially northwest of the Illinois River. Some locations will see locally dense fog, with visibility below a quarter mile. In areas near Galesburg, temperatures near freezing will combine with the fog to produce slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

FULTON COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO