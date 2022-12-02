Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Fog is expected to expand across portions of central Illinois tonight, especially northwest of the Illinois River. Some locations will see locally dense fog, with visibility below a quarter mile. In areas near Galesburg, temperatures near freezing will combine with the fog to produce slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, McDonough by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 21:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Patchy dense fog is possible late this evening, especially just east of the Mississippi River where skies are clear. Clouds are spreading over the area, which should help improve the fog later tonight. However, through Midnight, be ready or areas of fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
