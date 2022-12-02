Effective: 2022-12-06 21:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Patchy dense fog is possible late this evening, especially just east of the Mississippi River where skies are clear. Clouds are spreading over the area, which should help improve the fog later tonight. However, through Midnight, be ready or areas of fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

CARROLL COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO