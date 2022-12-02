Read full article on original website
Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales. City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard). Santa and his...
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
theadvocate.com
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society
A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
brproud.com
Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Ascension Parish is asking for donations during the holiday season. Cara’s House created a Christmas list to send to Santa Paws. On the list are items like dry kitten food, canned puppy food, blankets, dog toys, laundry detergent, puppy pads, and...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish house fire claims life of 83-year-old man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies reported an investigation into a fatal house fire on the west side of Ascension Parish that claimed the life of an 83-year-old man. According to a news release, just before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 3000 block of Caesar Lane in the Lemannville area, which is east of Donaldsonville and near the Sunshine Bridge.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge
An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
theadvocate.com
Grinch is coming to This, That & More
This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant
Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
Franklin Chief of Police resigns due to health reasons
The City of Franklin Police Chief has announced his resignations due to health reasons.
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
