Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society

A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
GONZALES, LA
K945

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish house fire claims life of 83-year-old man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies reported an investigation into a fatal house fire on the west side of Ascension Parish that claimed the life of an 83-year-old man. According to a news release, just before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 3000 block of Caesar Lane in the Lemannville area, which is east of Donaldsonville and near the Sunshine Bridge.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Activist calls new garbage trucks ‘home run’ for Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grinch is coming to This, That & More

This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
GONZALES, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant

Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.
BATON ROUGE, LA

