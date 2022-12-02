Read full article on original website
DONATED TEDDY BEARS HELP POLICE WITH KIDS IN TOUGH TIMES
An unusual assortment of police and firefighter uniforms gathered at the Key West Fire Department on Dec. 5, when the Key West Woman’s Club delivered more than 200 dressed-up teddy bears to local law enforcement and first responders. “We keep these bears in our patrol cars, and since police...
SPCA’S PARADE OF PAWS CROWNS PET ROYALTY ON DEC. 10
The Florida Keys SPCA is gearing up for its ninth annual Parade of Paws from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Higgs Beach Dog Park. The event celebrates all the dogs in the Key West and Lower Keys community while raising money for the SPCA’s shelter pets.
DIVE INTO THE SCUBA MARKET IN TAVERNIER ON DEC. 11
Florida Keys diving conditions were stellar over the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a popular time in the scuba industry with school out, and this past week was no exception. Our dive shops welcomed divers from all around the country taking various classes, from learning how to spearfish to educating themselves on shark awareness and coral restoration. If you follow this dive report, you know that I talk a lot about our local wrecks, dive equipment, spearfishing and numerous ocean conservation opportunities. If any of this intrigues you and you’d like to learn more, then make a note to come visit us on Sunday, Dec. 11 for our annual Sunday Scuba Market. We’ll have tents full of discounted gear, accessories and apparel. There’ll be discounts on classes as well.
KEYS SEEK MILLIONS FROM FLORIDA LEGISLATURE
Florida Keys officials hope another legislative session in Tallahassee will yield millions of dollars for ongoing projects, fixes to the state’s crippling insurance industry and changes to a law that has complicated matters for local specialty contractors. Local municipalities, agencies and nonprofits relayed their list of priorities to state...
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
MARATHON’S TOP GOLFER FISHER COLEMAN-SAYER SIGNS WITH MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
Family, friends, teammates and supporters gathered near the ninth green of the Florida Keys Country Club’s golf course on Nov. 28 to watch one of Marathon’s top local talents declare his official intentions to continue his career at the next level. As the Dolphins’ unquestioned top golfer throughout the season – and one of the premier talents in the Keys – senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer fielded nearly 20 college offers before signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Division 1 Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
