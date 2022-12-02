Florida Keys diving conditions were stellar over the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a popular time in the scuba industry with school out, and this past week was no exception. Our dive shops welcomed divers from all around the country taking various classes, from learning how to spearfish to educating themselves on shark awareness and coral restoration. If you follow this dive report, you know that I talk a lot about our local wrecks, dive equipment, spearfishing and numerous ocean conservation opportunities. If any of this intrigues you and you’d like to learn more, then make a note to come visit us on Sunday, Dec. 11 for our annual Sunday Scuba Market. We’ll have tents full of discounted gear, accessories and apparel. There’ll be discounts on classes as well.

TAVERNIER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO