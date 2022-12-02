ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Sports Houndstooth Emilia Wickstead Dress to Visit Harvard

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWJsG_0jVaKGEB00

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visited Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 2, wearing a houndstooth dress.

As part of her three-day Boston tour alongside her husband Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a slim-fitting bespoke collared Emilia Wickstead dress with long sleeves and a skinny waist belt. She coordinated the look with a pair of black suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd58R_0jVaKGEB00
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Middleton accessorized with the Mulberry small Harlow chain satchel in baby blue.

Blue has been part of the Princess of Wales’ signature color palette for her Boston tour. When she arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport, she wore a royal blue Alexander McQueen jacket. That evening at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, she wore a vintage blue Chanel jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM2sS_0jVaKGEB00
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2 in Cambridge, Mass.

The royal couple visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child as part of their work to elevate the importance of early years to lifelong outcomes. A few stops on their tour have included a visit to Boston’s shoreline to see the effects of rising sea levels, and a visit to Roca, a nonprofit aimed at helping at-risk youth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple traveled to Boston on Wednesday in order for William to present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.

Related
WWD

Kate Middleton Holds Court in Vintage Chanel Blazer at Boston Celtics Game With Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game on Nov. 30 alongside her husband, Prince William. The couple is in Boston on a tour of the U.S., promoting sustainability. As part of their three-day trip, they sat courtside at the Celtics and Miami Heat game, where the Celtics won 134 to 121.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To cheer on the Celtics, Middleton wore her vintage tweed royal blue Chanel jacket. She completed the outfit with tailored black...
BOSTON, NY
WWD

Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William

Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble. The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen. More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white...
BOSTON, MA
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
People

Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
