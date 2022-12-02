HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO