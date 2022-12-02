ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA
Harrisburg Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of S. Cameron and Market streets for a report of a pedestrian struck. When police arrived, they located a man and a woman who were struck by a vehicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
Two adults, three-year-old, shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police, a man, woman, and a three-year-old child were shot on Friday, Dec. 9, at around 4:30 p.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, per a police report. Police say when officers arrived at the scene...
YORK, PA
Final defendant in 2016 Narvon murder sentenced to prison

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) — The final defendant who was convicted of murdering Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home in 2016 was sentenced Friday afternoon In Lancaster County Court. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office 46-year-old Kristopher Smits was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Upper Allen Township Chick-fil-A approved by commissioners

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On the evening of Dec. 7, the Upper Allen Township Commissioners voted on the approval of a proposed Chick-fil-A location on the Gettysburg Pike. After four hours of debate, the commissioners voted in favor of the new Chick-fil-A. Dozens of neighbors and locals...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
HARRISBURG, PA
Over 450 vehicles for sale at December commonwealth auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 450 vehicles that are no longer used by commonwealth agencies are set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The vehicles will be put up for auction at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services said.
HARRISBURG, PA
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA
Vibrant Living: The Old Girl’s Club

Visit the OGC, the Old Girls Club in today’s Vibrant Living. A group of ladies celebrating the power of building relationships with all ages. Soni takes us inside one of their gatherings to see how these Lancaster based ladies are staying vibrant.
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
YORK COUNTY, PA

