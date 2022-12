MOUNT VERNON — A dozen collection points and Mount Vernon postal workers are making it easy to donate to Food for the Hungry. The Food For The Hungry Drive Day is set for Friday, Dec 9, with collection points open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will be at each collection point collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations. The collection points include locations in Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Danville, Howard/Apple Valley, and Gambier.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO