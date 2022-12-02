Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
DONATED TEDDY BEARS HELP POLICE WITH KIDS IN TOUGH TIMES
An unusual assortment of police and firefighter uniforms gathered at the Key West Fire Department on Dec. 5, when the Key West Woman’s Club delivered more than 200 dressed-up teddy bears to local law enforcement and first responders. “We keep these bears in our patrol cars, and since police...
keysweekly.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO SUPPORT MARC’S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT & HOLIDAY SHOP
It’s beginning to look — and smell — a lot like Christmas on Seminary Street in Key West. MARC’s Christmas tree lot and holiday shop opened, as always, the day after Thanksgiving. The scent of fir trees fills the air, and makes even a hot Key...
CBS News
Zoo Miami released rehabbed hawksbill turtle off Key West
MIAMI - After a nearly a month-long rehab at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital, a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was returned to the wild off Key West. This endangered turtle arrived at Zoo Miami on November 5th after being found tangled in a net and in a lethargic, weak condition. The zoo's Animal Health Team treated the turtle with fluids and medications. It slowly gained strength and began eating on its own, feeding on shrimp, fish, and squid.
travelweekly.com
Kimpton Key West's Ridley House goes adults-only
Florida's Kimpton Key West has turned its 23-room Ridley House hotel into an adults-only property. The move marks the first time a Kimpton-flagged property has pivoted to adults-only, catering to guests ages 21 and up. Programming currently available exclusively to adults staying at the Ridley House includes weekly blackjack, monthly...
keysweekly.com
KEYS SEEK MILLIONS FROM FLORIDA LEGISLATURE
Florida Keys officials hope another legislative session in Tallahassee will yield millions of dollars for ongoing projects, fixes to the state’s crippling insurance industry and changes to a law that has complicated matters for local specialty contractors. Local municipalities, agencies and nonprofits relayed their list of priorities to state...
WSVN-TV
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
