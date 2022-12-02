MIAMI - After a nearly a month-long rehab at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital, a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was returned to the wild off Key West. This endangered turtle arrived at Zoo Miami on November 5th after being found tangled in a net and in a lethargic, weak condition. The zoo's Animal Health Team treated the turtle with fluids and medications. It slowly gained strength and began eating on its own, feeding on shrimp, fish, and squid.

