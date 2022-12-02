Read full article on original website
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs.
Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.
Train collision in northeastern Spain injuries 70
Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and several dozen people have been hurt
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state in an armed coup. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement. Some members of the grouping reject Germany’s postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation,” adding that the suspects may have planned an armed attack on institutions of the state. Prosecutors said 22 German citizens were detained on suspicion of “membership in a terrorist organization.” Three other people, including a Russian citizen, are suspected of supporting the organization, they said.
